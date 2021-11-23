Sóbis reveals a request to Cruzeiro to have employees of Toca II in a farewell game – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro



After saying goodbye on Mineirão’s lawn in Cruzeiro’s victory over Brusque, forward Rafael Sóbis was convinced to change his mind and will play his last game of his career this Thursday (25th) against Náutico, for the last round of Serie B of Brazilian championship. In an interview with the program Bastidores, on Rádio Itatiaia, the 36-year-old player revealed that he asked the celestial club so that Toca da Raposa II employees could be present at the farewell.

Another request from Sóbis was for tickets at popular prices and with food donations.

“The idea is for me to try to reward and thank the people who helped me. I asked for the maximum number of employees at Toca II, I don’t know if it will be possible for everyone to go. Each one has its tasks, the Toca has to work too. I asked for popular prices to go as many people as possible because income is also important for the club at this time. And some social action, because maybe it’s my last opportunity to be able to help a lot of people. I will continue to help people, but in this case it is a good opportunity. So, it’s good for everyone, good for those in need, good that prices are popular, good for the club that will have an income in their last game. In my mind, I think I was able to help as many people as possible without disturbing anyone with their things”, he said.

Ticket prices vary from R$ 10 to R$ 100. For all sectors there will be a half-solidarity modality, where the fan pays half the price and must present 1 kg of non-perishable food. But the cheapest tickets (Upper/Inferior Yellow and Upper Red sectors, sold from R$10 to R$40) have already sold out.

Check out the complete interview with Rafael Sóbis on the program Backstage:

The expectation is that Mineirão will be full for the farewell game of Sóbis, who was afraid to go back in retirement for fear of not having many fans in his last match as a professional player.

“One of my fears was this. I said that people won’t go for me because I’m not Fábio, Léo, Henrique, who had a much bigger history. Honestly, it makes me very happy, to look back and see that the career was good, but, above all, that I was correct with everyone in general. People are going because, of course, they love Cruzeiro, some like Rafael, others really want to say goodbye. But I receive this search with great surprise and happiness. [pelos ingressos]. As I said, I was afraid and I spoke to the people: ‘nobody goes, don’t do this, I’ll be ashamed. Fear, normal, right?”, he revealed.

Sóbis also regretted the fact of not being able to count on family and friends in Mineirão. The game, previously scheduled for Sunday (28), was brought forward by the CBF to Thursday (25) and “hindered” the striker’s plans.

“My family members were very opinionated about having this game [de despedida]. In the end I won’t be able to have him, because the game moved to Thursday and screwed up. My children won’t be able to come because they’re in school exams, friends from the South won’t be able to come either. The party will not be complete for me on the staff”, he observed.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel