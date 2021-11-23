Son of Gugu Liberato makes surprising revelation about career as a presenter

eldest son of Gugu Liberato (1959-2019), john august, 20 years old, revealed the plans he has to follow in the famous’s footsteps. At the Spectacular Sunday, from Record, he commented that he is divided between the Administration faculties, to manage the family’s assets, and the Communication faculties.

Living in the United States, João Augusto declared that he had to assume several responsibilities after the TV animator was victimized by a domestic accident. “These two years without my dad have been pretty tough. During the day, I start to remember the things we spent together and I miss them”, he commented.

The young man said that he is inspired by Gugu and declared that, if he were still alive, he would ask several questions about the subject. “He communicated well, but he was ashamed that I am too. He was very charismatic, he knew how to appear to the public, so he became someone else when he left the dressing room. I admire that”, he confessed.

In the conversation, he also talked about the family, which he was at odds with over the inheritance. “The family is united. It was a very big loss. What hit for me hit for them. We cried together, went through difficult times together, there’s no way to tell who felt the most”, he added.

Now, the artist’s children are teaming up to launch a campaign, within the Gugu Vive project, to encourage people to declare themselves as organ donors.

“We want to launch a chain of good, in which people write 50 lives in the palm of their hand and record a video inviting a friend to do the same. We’ll repost all”, explained the young man.

The presenter’s heir completed: “The thing I learned most from my father was to be a good person, responsible and humble, as he was. If I were alive, we would talk about a lot of things, about college, about my girlfriend. I have faith that he is with God and, wherever he is, he is looking at me”.