Soybeans: Market starts week with stability on the Chicago Stock Exchange waiting for…

The soybean market starts the week with stability on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Around 7:20 am (Eastern time) this Monday (22), oilseed futures rose between 1.25 and 1.50 points in the main contracts, with January being quoted at US$ 12.64 and in May, important reference for the Brazilian crop, at US$ 12.85 per bushel.

As analysts and market consultants explain, traders are still divided between their already known fundamentals, but which are paying increasing attention to weather conditions in South America.

“The weekend was dry in Argentina, South and Southeast of Brazil. Weather forecasts for South America indicate rains below normal for Argentina, especially for the province of Buenos Aires”, explains Ginaldo Sousa, general director of the Labhoro Group.

The concerns for this crop are quite big, since in addition to the possibility of local producers suffering from adverse weather conditions in a year of La Niña, there are also concerns with a considerable smaller area and, consequently, less soy to be processed and transformed into oil and bran, which also light up even more signals to the soy complex.

This Monday morning, the bran had slight drops, acting with stability, while the oil rose 0.8%. Among oil futures, small increases are also registered today, as well as in the dollar index.

See how the market closed last week: