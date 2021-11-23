Specialist sees disrespect to the decision of the Court in operation

The operation of the PM-RJ (Military Police of Rio) in Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, disregarded the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) on carrying out this type of action in communities in the city. The assessment is by Samira Bueno, director of the Public Security Forum. At least eight bodies were found in a mangrove swamp after the police action.

“What is most worrying is that this occurs amid the STF decision to restrict police operations in communities in Rio during the covid-19 pandemic,” said Bueno, during UOL Debate today (23).

In August of last year, the STF prohibited the carrying out of police operations in the communities of Rio, except in “absolutely exceptional cases” and which were justified by the State Public Ministry.

A request for a review by STF minister Alexandre Moraes postponed the judgment of an appeal on the restriction on carrying out these police operations.

Racism in the Military Police

The state of Rio de Janeiro has eight among the ten cities with the highest rates of blacks killed by the police, according to an unprecedented survey carried out by the UOL based on 2020 data collected by the Brazilian Public Security Forum. São Gonçalo (RJ), where at least eight people were removed dead from a mangrove on Monday (22), is fourth on the list.

Questioned by the report, the PM-RJ (Rio Military Police) held the victims accountable by linking the high rates of black deaths in police actions to activities in organized crime. According to the corporation, the numbers reflect a “frame of social inequality”, which makes black people more “prone” to be regimented by crime.

For Álvaro Quintão, president of the OAB-RJ Human Rights Commission, the PM-RJ’s position reflects the institution’s racism. “Reflection of the structural racism that we have in society,” he stated. “Blacks continue to be discriminated against everywhere.”

In the opinion of the lawyer, who is also the general secretary of the OAB-RJ, the police forces must be reformulated: “We have to reformulate the entire police organization. Know, in fact, who controls and determines operations.”