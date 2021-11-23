Speeches by players and celebration for the G4 mark the Corinthians’ victory backstage

Last Sunday afternoon, Corinthians won another match in the Brazilian Championship. The team coached by Sylvinho defeated Santos 2-0 and entered the G4 of the national tournament. On Monday night, the club released the backstage of the triumph.

In the sixth game with the presence of Fiel in the Neo Química Arena, Corinthians maintained 100% success and now has a streak of seven straight victories playing in Itaquera. O my helm separated the main moments for you, fan.

pre-game

As usual, the pre-game was marked by Flávio de Oliveira. The fitness coach appeared talking to some of the starters individually before the ball rolled. In addition, the atmosphere was relaxed, with a lot of pagoda in the locker room.

“I’ll speak with equal heart I always told you: ‘we’re going to win the f*** in the game’, because it’s here in my head, and I hope that in everyone’s mind, we have to compete and earn it. Balance, game is hard, classic. We know the position in the table and what it gives us. In the neck of the guys, huh?! The ball and life teaches us every day, it is not for anyone to be expelled, but imposition. What feeling do I want to come back with after the game? To have a nice week. Let’s play!”, said Flavinho.

Captain of Timon, Cassio also gave a heated speech before the game. The goalkeeper asked for unity and a lot of concentration for Corinthians to enter the G4.

“You don’t think you’ll win whenever you want. We have a very good chance. Entering the G4 only depends on us, we’re not going to miss the opportunity, the championship is already over. It needs everyone connected and focused,” said Cassio.

post game

The video has already started on the lawn, seconds after the 2-0 victory against Santos. Cássio, Xavier, Du Queiroz, Fagner and Jô appeared celebrating the positive result. Soon after, already in the locker room, Gabriel was thrilled with the goal and the three points. The defensive midfielder even got a hug from Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians.

“Important first for Corinthians, right, bro?! It’s important for me individually, but it’s our goal, right? Today we are joining the G4, a vacancy at Libertadores, which is what we are looking for in this final stretch. So I’m very happy, a very important goal for me and for my confidence”, celebrated the shirt 5 in a video released by CorinthiansTV.

Who also spoke was Jô. Timão’s 77 shirt celebrated “another little goal” for the club and also talked about the possibility of Corinthians being in Libertadores in 2022.

“Another important goal. We knew the importance of the result, of winning the game at home and that it placed us in the G4 for the direct spot, one of our goals. So congratulations to the whole group, let’s make up our minds, we play deserving the victory. Continue and we have four more games for our goal, which is to play Libertadores“, said the attacker.

Elected ace of the game, Renato Augusto also went through the backstage video. The midfielder celebrated the victory against Santos and has already designed the duel on Thursday, against Ceará, by Brasileirão.

“Happy for the game and for the victory. Work continues, we managed to reach the G4, which was what we wanted. Now have to keep. Difficult game against Ceará, trying to repeat the great game so that we can come out with the victory and continue in the G4“he commented.

As usual, Sylvinho got the final word in the locker room after the game. The coach valued the entire group and also the work being done within Corinthians this season.

“Congratulations to the whole group. Congratulations to everyone. Enjoy the victory and what you’re doing, as we’ve seen in many interviews out there.. We will value you, the group, day by day. Often times, the situation is not always so good, but there is great respect between us. It’s not over, it’s missing, exceptional… recover, be with your families, tomorrow we’re all together. Congratulations to all of you. Four games to go. You are protagonists!“, said the coach.

See behind the scenes of the victory against Santos

See more at: Corinthians x Santos and Campeonato Brasileiro.