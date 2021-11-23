Statues in honor of Paulo Gustavo are inaugurated in Niterói | Rio de Janeiro



Niterói City Hall inaugurates a statue in honor of the humorist Paulo Gustavo – Photo: Reproduction / Curto Niterói

Published 11/22/2021 6:11 PM

Rio – The City Hall of Niterói inaugurated, this Monday afternoon, two statues in honor of actor Paulo Gustavo in Campo de São Bento. Inaugurated on the 448th anniversary of “Cidade Sorriso”, the public will be able to see busts of the comedian and of Dona Hermínia, one of the main roles created by Paulo Gustavo.

The ceremony, which took place at 4 pm on Monday, was attended by Déa Lúcia and Thales Bretas. “Starting today, it will be possible to honor the statues of Paulo Gustavo and Dona Herminia in Campo de São Bento! This is our city’s tribute to the great artist who took the name of Niterói to the world. Paulo Gustavo, you will be forever loved and remembered by all of us from Niterói!”, honored the City of Niterói on social networks.

This was not the only tribute paid to the actor in the municipality. In June, the Niterói City Hall installed 46 signs on Rua Ator Paulo Gustavo, in Icaraí. The street, one of the most important in the South Zone of the city, no longer bears the name of Colonel Moreira César and starts to pay homage to the artist from Nitero. The change in the street name was approved by 90% of Niteroienses in a public consultation with more than 34 thousand participants and had an executive message from Mayor Axel Grael (PDT) approved by the City Council.

Paulo Gustavo died in May after more than 50 days in the hospital for Covid-19 treatment. The actor, comedian and presenter left her husband, doctor Thales Bretas and children Romeu and Gael.