Statues of Paulo Gustavo and Dona Herminia are inaugurated in Niterói | Rio de Janeiro

Two statues in honor of actor Paulo Gustavo were inaugurated this Monday afternoon (22). One portrays the actor; another, its most striking character, Dona Hermínia, inspired by her mother, Déa Lúcia Amaral, who attended the event and spoke with emotion.

The day marks the city’s 448th anniversary. The two monuments are located in Campo de São Bento, in Icaraí, and are 1.82 meters high.

Many fans followed the opening and there were chants of “He deserves it!” Paulo Gustavo died of covid aged 42, in May this year. The mayor of the city Axel Grael, from the PDT, also participated in the event.

In December, the inauguration of the Paulo Gustavo Cultural Tourist Circuit is scheduled, which will include famous spots in the city highlighted in the comedian’s works.

The program began with a mass at the Church of São Lourenço dos Índios, at 9 am, celebrated by the Archbishop Emeritus of the city, Dom Frei Alano Maria Pena. The small church built by the Indians, with stones and lime, in the 16th century, is the founding mark of the city.

The anniversary will also feature the launch of the book “Campo de São Bento – trajectories and memories of Parque Prefeito Ferraz”, at Centro Cultural Paschoal Carlos Magno, with photos and testimonials from those who are passionate about the park.

In the early evening, as part of the celebrations for the anniversary of the foundation of the city, Mayor Axel Grael inaugurates the Christmas lighting in Niterói.

A million microlights will decorate the city on roads such as Rua Marquês do Paraná and Alameda São Boaventura, in addition to the gardens of Fonseca and Barreto and Campo de São Bento itself.

On Sunday (21), the Christmas Tree, 54 meters high, was inaugurated at Praça do Rádio Amador, in São Francisco. The public can visit the interior of the tree, which has a light show and sound, and even take a picture with Santa Claus. The tree is lit from 7pm to 3am and Santa Claus welcomes visitors until 11pm.

The mayor of Niterói, Axel Grael, said the city has something to celebrate, as it is overcoming the Covid pandemic. He stated that the recovery in sectors of the economy affected during this period will take place through partnerships with the private sector, which provide for the creation of 12 thousand jobs and investments for the municipality.