Statute of the Person with Cancer is sanctioned

With comprehensive health care for people with cancer mandatory in the Unified Health System (SUS), the Person with Cancer Statute – Law 14.238/2021 – was published in this Monday’s edition (22) of Official Diary of the Union. Under the rule, initiated by the Chamber of Deputies, approved with modifications in August by the Senate, comprehensive care includes, for example, medical and psychological assistance, drugs and specialized care, in addition to adequate pain management, multidisciplinary and palliative care.

Fundamental rights

The statute goes into effect today and lists as fundamental rights of the person with cancer the obtaining of an early diagnosis and access to universal, equitable and adequate treatment, in addition to transparent and objective information about the disease and its treatment. The patient must also be entitled to social and legal assistance and priority care (respecting others such as for the elderly, pregnant women and people with disabilities and emergencies in more serious cases).

And instead of being a priority, the reception by the family itself becomes a fundamental right, to the detriment of a shelter or long-term institution, except for the needy. The presence of a companion during the service will also become a right, and no longer a priority. and the treatment period.

Another point guaranteed among the fundamental rights, especially in the case of children or young people with the disease, is educational assistance in a hospital class or at home, according to the interests of the person and their family, and under the terms of the respective education system. The statute also provides for the guarantee of home care and hospitalization within the scope of the SUS.

The right to social and legal assistance must be guaranteed based on the Organic Law on Social Assistance (Loas — Law 8742 of 1993) and the access of the person with cancer to the Public Ministry, the Public Defender and the Judiciary in all instances .

Policies

Under the Statute, the State has the duty to develop specific public health policies aimed at people with cancer, which should result, for example, in preventive actions and campaigns; universal, equal and free access to health services; and continuous training processes for professionals who work directly in the phases of prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the person.

Objectives and principles

Among the principles defined by the statute are respect for the dignity of the human person, equality and non-discrimination; early diagnosis and sustainability of treatments. As for the objectives, the encouragement of prevention can be mentioned; and the promotion of articulation between countries, bodies and entities on technologies, knowledge, methods and practices in the prevention and treatment of the disease.

Veto

The rule was vetoed by President Jair Bolsonaro in the article that obliged the State to guarantee “access for all patients to more effective drugs against cancer.” In a statement, the General Secretariat of the Presidency justified that this new obligation on the State would conflict with the current therapeutic guidelines in oncology. “The measure would compromise the established process of analyzing health technology in Brazil. And it would confront equity in relation to access to drug treatments for other patients with equally serious illnesses, by intending to guarantee the supply of medicines only to patients with malignant neoplasms — cancer”, assessed the General Secretariat.

The rule can still go into effect as approved by deputies and senators, if in a joint session of Congress, which has no date, the parliamentarians decide to overturn the presidential veto.