Stay on top of this Tuesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – New numbers on the PEC of Precatório affects the Brazilian market. The US president is expected to announce a coordinated release of strategic reserves with other major importers, with the aim of defoaming fuel prices.

Zoom Video’s stock plummets as its profits fail to answer questions about its long-term future. US equities are still under pressure after being pulled down in response to Jerome Powell’s reappointment at . The ECB sounds a more hawkish tone with new data showing the economy is holding up well.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, November 23rd.

1. Fiscal area of ​​PEC dos Precatório

The ended the day yesterday with a devaluation of 0.89%, at 102,122 points, after the market changed its mood with the speech of the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, during a hearing in the Senate on the PEC dos Precatório.

According to new data presented by the economic team, the project should open a fiscal space of R$ 106.1 billion in the spending ceiling. About BRL 62.2 billion of this amount would result from the change in the methodology for correcting the spending ceiling, while another BRL 43.8 billion would come from limiting the issuance of court orders.

The initial forecast was that the PEC could expand the fiscal space by R$ 91.5 billion, thus, this increase in numbers indicates that the government expects to accelerate it further until December.

2. Biden to announce oil measures

President Joe Biden is expected to announce the release of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, with the aim of preventing the economic recovery from being undermined by oil prices that have hit seven-year highs in recent weeks, according to various reports in the news agency.

India, South Korea and Japan are also expected to make similar announcements this week, in a concerted effort by oil importers around the world to ease pressure on their economies.

China is unlikely to publicly join the initiative, S&P Global’s Platts service reported, because of concerns about how to maintain good relations with Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Reuters and others cited unnamed OPEC sources downplaying reports that the bloc could respond to the US-led movement by halting its gradual increases in production.

At 9:01 am, US oil futures were down 1.51% to $75.59 a barrel, while US oil futures were down 0.78% to $79.08.

3. The pandemic trade is over

The actions of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:) (SA:) fell 8% in pre-market trading after the publication of results and guidance. Valued by the pandemic, Zoom shares are now trading at their lowest since June 2020.

Analysts signaled a disappointing growth outlook with both large customers and new services. The market movement, therefore, likely reflects disappointment at its ability to grow beyond the core video conferencing applications that made the company well known over the past year. This leaves it exposed to competition from companies like Google (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:) (SA:), whose Meet and Teams apps come with a more complete package of related services.

More broadly, the news means Zoom has joined a growing list of stocks that have largely or fully recovered their pandemic-era earnings.

4. American stock market

US equities are expected to fall at the open later, having been dragged down by the abrupt move in bonds following Monday’s reappointment as chairman of the Federal Reserve. The benchmark continues to trade at around 0.63%, the highest since April 2020.

At 9:07 am, futures on the futures were up 0.07%, while the futures of 100 and of retreated 0.20% and 0.01%, respectively.

Medtronic (NYSE:) (SA:) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:) (SA:) top the list of companies that reported their balance sheets in advance, along with the Best Buy (SA:) (NYSE:) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:). The retail segment continues after the close with updates from the Gap (NYSE:) (SA:) and JW Nordstrom (NYSE: ). HP (NYSE:) (SA:) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:) (SA:) must also report their quarterly balances.

5. Europe appears to resist the rise in Covid-19 cases

Europe’s economy has weathered the recent surge in Covid-19 cases better than expected, according to the latest round of purchasing manager’s indices released by IHS Markit.

The Eurozone’s rose for the first time in four months in November, with activity picking up in both manufacturing and services. In the UK, services weakened slightly, lowering the composite PMI to a still healthy 57.7.

The price components of both indices continued to show high levels. In an earlier interview, he became the first European Central Bank board member to admit that inflation risks are now skewed upwards, while Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said the new wave of blockades in Europe has not should prevent the ECB from reducing its bond purchases.