STF allows government to expand Brazil Aid in election year

Electoral law prohibits increased spending on social programs from January 1, 2022

By 9 votes to 1, the Federal Court of Justice (STF) this Monday, 22, allowed the federal government to expand the Brazil Aid in 2o22. The law prohibits increased spending on social benefits programs from the first day of the election year. Rapporteur of the process, the minister Gilmar Mendes he stated, however, that electoral legislation cannot prevent strict compliance with court decisions that determine the payment of basic income to citizens. “In the present case, the redress of the unconstitutional omission determined by the Judiciary, far from being framed in electoral opportunism or in the promotion of a possible candidacy, only accomplishes one of the objectives of the Federative Republic of Brazil, provided for in art. 3, item III, which is to “eradicate poverty and marginalization and reduce social and regional inequalities”, he declared. At least eight ministers followed the rapporteur’s vote: Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Rosa Weber, Ricardo Lewandowski, Carmén Lúcia, Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso and Luiz Fux. The Planalto is acting to approve the PEC dos Precatórios, which is being processed in the Senate, which would make room for increasing Brazil Aid in 2022. With the decision of the Supreme Court, the government will be able to expand the benefit without bumping into the electoral law.