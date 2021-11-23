STF form majority to reduce ICMS on electricity

× Photo: Analogicus/Pixabay

The plenary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority to prevent the collection of higher ICMS rates on energy supply and telecommunications.

The ministers understand that states must charge the 17% rate, which is generally applied by governments. That is, below what is currently charged for energy and telecommunications, around 25%.

The scoreboard is six to two to recognize the unconstitutionality of the increased rate. As this is an extraordinary appeal, the decision, if confirmed, does not overturn the law of the state of Santa Catarina. It will only affect the parties, with a reduction in the rate for Lojas Americanas SA in the state of Santa Catarina.

Until now, most ministers followed the thesis of the rapporteur, Minister Marco Aurélio. The magistrate proposed the following thesis: “adopted, by the state legislature, the technique of selectivity in relation to the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services – ICMS, differ from the constitutional framework that rates on electricity operations and telecommunications services at a level higher than the operations in general, considering the essentiality of goods and services”.

Marco Aurélio has been followed so far by ministers Dias Toffoli, Carmen Lúcia, Ricardo Lewandowski, Edson Fachin and Rosa Weber.

The divergence was opened by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who partially disagreed with the rapporteur. Moraes recognized the unconstitutionality of the 25% rate only on telecommunications services. Moraes was followed by Gilmar Mendes.

