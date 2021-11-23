STF forms majority to reject government appeal and maintain basic income program | Policy

O Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed majority to deny an appeal filed by the Union and maintain the decision that forces President Jair Bolsonaro to create, by 2022, a basic monthly income program to Brazilians in poverty and extreme poverty.

The plenary had already made the determination to the federal government in April, but the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) appealed. The appeal is being judged in the virtual plenary, and is expected to be concluded today.

Until now, the ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Carmen Lúcia, Edson Fachin, Alexandre de Moraes and Dias Toffoli have voted – all accompanied the rapporteur of the process, Minister Gilmar Mendes, in order to reject the appeal.

The government claimed that the basic income program could not be created due to the law that prohibits the implementation of social benefits by the public administration in an election year.

It also pointed to a “colossal” impact of approximately R$195.3 billion per year for the Union’s coffers, if the portion is fixed at half the minimum wage, currently equivalent to R$522.

In the vote that prevails in the virtual judgment, Gilmar affirms that “the fulfillment of judicial decisions cannot be seen as a use of the public machine in favor of a determined and future candidacy in the coming year”.

The minister also said that, when judging the case in April, the Supreme Court did not disregard the fiscal issue. According to him, the spending ceiling “cannot be used as a shield for non-compliance with court decisions”.

“The allegations are impertinent and result from mere non-conformity with the decision adopted by this court, aiming only at re-discussing the matter, already decided in accordance with the jurisprudence of this Court”, pointed out the rapporteur.

With the confirmation of the decision by the Supreme, the government must establish an amount “sufficient to meet the minimum expenses of each person with food, education and health, considering the country’s level of development and budgetary possibilities”.