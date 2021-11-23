Still without Marta, women’s team arrives in Manaus for international tournament | soccer

Most of the cast of the Brazilian women’s team arrived this Monday in Manaus to compete in the International Football Tournament, which takes place from November 25th to December 1st, at Arena da Amazônia, with teams from Venezuela, Chile and India . Marta arrives in the Amazonian capital this Tuesday.

The arrival at a hotel in the South Zone of Manaus took place around 1:30 pm (from Brasília). Formiga, who will make his farewell to the Seleção, was among the players who arrived in the Amazonian capital. This will be the third opportunity that the Brazilian team will take to the field after playing in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Early this Monday morning, Leticia and Ana Vitória arrived in Manaus from Portugal. At 12:00, the technical committee disembarked, Julia Bianchi, Tainara, Ary Borges, Duda, Lauren, Formiga, Bruninha, Daiane, Kerolin, Geyse, Antonia, Gabi Nunes and Ivana. Also on Monday arrive Katrine, Gio, Lorena, Debinha and Angelina. In addition to Marta, Corinthians athletes such as Tamires, Yasmim and Adriana arrive this Tuesday.

Aiming at preparing for the 2022 Copa America, Brazil will face India on Thursday (25). As a result, Canarinho will face Venezuela, on Sunday (28), and finish their commitments against Chile, on Wednesday, the 1st. Departure times are still to be confirmed.

The Brazilian team will be concentrated in a hotel in the South Zone of Manaus. The technician Pia Sundhage will lead the training at the CT of 3B da Amazônia, in the South Zone of Manaus, with the first training session with the complete group scheduled for this Tuesday, the 23rd, at 4 pm (GMT).

International Women’s Football Tournament

Thursday November 25th

Chile x Venezuela

Brazil x India

India x Chile

Brazil x Venezuela

Wednesday December 1st