Stock market drops 0.89% and closes at 102.1 thousand points, the lowest level since November 2020 – Economy

Caution regarding the domestic fiscal situation has once again imposed itself on the trajectory of the handbag in the middle of the afternoon of this Monday. After the benchmark index of B3 reached 104,613.07 points at the beginning of the trading session – then at the highest of the day – it began to lose breath until it gradually reached 102,122.37 points, down 0.89% at closing, corresponding to the minimum for the session and also for the closing of the year – the lowest level since the closing of November 6, 2020, when the Exchange ended the day at 100,925.11.

In the middle of the afternoon, future interest rates and exchange also fluctuated with the review made by Ministry of Economy about the effect of PEC of court orders in next year’s budget. The projection of slack in the ceiling in 2022 has increased, going from BRL 91.6 billion to BRL 106.1 billion, according to the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago.

Despite the secretary sending messages that the economic team is seeking consolidation, the market is still pondering the risks of partying with public resources in an election year. This is because the sign of a firm agreement is not yet on the horizon, even if the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), has expressed intention to vote on the matter this week in the CCJ and in the next one in the plenary.

In the worst moments of this Monday, the reference of the B3 failed to distance itself from the lows observed in the three previous sessions, returning to be close to testing the 102,000 points, down. In the current month, it now accumulates a loss of 1.33%, extending the negative series started in July, which puts the retraction in the year at 14.20%. In the session, the turnover was R$ 30 billion.

Dollar

A technical adjustment and the inflow of resources in the morning made the dollar go against the other assets of the financial market and remained low against the real. The movement occurred even though the American currency was strengthened abroad against other strong and emerging currencies. The dollar in cash closed the trading session down 0.27%, quoted at R$ 5.5936.

In the afternoon part of the trading session, abroad, the dollar increased gains amid the escalation of yields on US Treasury bonds that rose on a day when the president of the United States, Joe Biden, indicated the reappointment for a second term of Jerome Powell ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed). For the vice president, economist Lael Brainard was appointed.

In a speech, Powell and Biden highlighted that one of the priorities of the monetary authority is to contain inflation. The reappointment of Powell, in the assessment of Fabrício Gonçalvez, CEO of Box Asset Management, gives market agents predictability about what may happen in monetary policy.

The DXY index, which measures the variation of the dollar against a basket of six strong rivals, rose 0.53%, to 96,540 points, just before the closing of the spot segment in Brazil.

“The Fed will accelerate the tapering and announce the increase in interest rates. If that happens, we will have a stronger dollar, mainly against emerging currencies”, emphasizes the foreign exchange director at Ourominas, Mauriciano Cavalcante.