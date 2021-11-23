Stuntman records Angel’s final after Camila Queiroz leaves · TV News

After the troubled departure of Camila Queiroz from the cast of Verdades Secretas 2, a double was hired to record Angel’s secret endings in Walcyr Carrasco’s soap opera. In the last chapter, the model will appear on a jet on an airport runway.

The serials team will shoot the scenes this Tuesday (23) at the Aerospace Museum, in the west side of Rio de Janeiro. According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the stuntwoman will star opposite Agatha Moreira (Giovanna), Bernardo Lessa (Fabrício) and Rainer Cadete (Visky). Some cameos are kept secret by the production.

The final works of the novel had to be hastily adapted by the author after Camila Queiroz left the cast. The scripts with the characters’ endings were delivered to the actors on Friday (19), two days after the protagonist’s resignation was announced.

Last Monday (22), the double hired to replace Angel’s interpreter performed with Romulo Estrela (Cristiano) at Estúdios Globo. They recorded sequences from chapter 47 in the model’s apartment.

On Wednesday (24), the professional will once again play opposite Agatha and Romulo. In addition to shooting scenes with Gabriel Braga Nunes (Percy) in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, which serves as the setting for the sadomasochist’s mansion.

Camila Queiroz’s resignation

Last Wednesday (17), Globo announced that the actress was no longer part of the cast of Verdades Secretas 2. The artist came into conflict with the station after the extension of the recordings, which should have ended on November 10th .

The interpreter, who had already clashed with the audience leader over her commitments to Netflix, gave an ultimatum to continue the story. She wanted to determine an ending for Angel and still ensure that she would be back in an eventual third season.

Globo chose to follow the work of the telenovela without the actress due to “unacceptable contractual demands”. Among these demands that the network cited were changing a supposed ending to the plot, which provided for the death of the character, and approving publicity pieces for the next phase of the plot, if it is actually produced.

In a statement disclosed in social, Camila Queiroz said that she is being the victim of retaliation by the company for having decided to leave the company to sign with Netflix at the beginning of the year.

Globo already gathers evidence and is studying to sue actress Camila Queiroz and the 13th Productions office for off-balance sheet damage caused against the station by the actress’ departure before the end of the recordings.

Secret Truths 2 on Globoplay

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on December 1st and 15th.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

