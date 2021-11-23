Sudan military reinstate prime minister after deal – News

Sudan’s military reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday (21) and announced the release of all political prisoners after weeks of deadly protests sparked by a coup.

Under an agreement signed with military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Hamdok will lead a civilian government of technocrats through a period of transition.

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters approaching the presidential palace before the agreement was announced.

Shortly after the pact was signed, some began to shout that “Hamdok has sold the revolution”.

Hamdok said he agreed to the deal to stop the bloodshed.

“Sudanese blood is precious, let’s stop the bloodshed and direct youth energy towards construction and development,” he said.

But the civilian power-sharing coalition with the military has previously said it opposed any negotiations with the “coupists” and called for the protests to continue on Sunday.

Several of the resistance committees that have been organizing protests have also issued statements rejecting any deal with the military.

Hamdok was placed under house arrest when the military seized power on Oct. 25, disrupting a transition to democracy agreed upon after the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir in 2019, which ended his three decades of autocratic rule.

The military dissolved Hamdok’s cabinet and detained several civilians who held key positions in the power-sharing agreement agreed with the military after Bashir was ousted.

The coup has sparked mass demonstrations against the military, and doctors aligned with the protest movement say security forces have already killed 40 civilians in increasingly violent crackdowns.

