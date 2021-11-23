Surely in attack, São Paulo is still preparing for a duel with Hurricane

This Monday, São Paulo took another step in its preparation to face Athletico-PR, next Wednesday, at 21:30 (GMT), at the Morumbi stadium. Coach Rogério Ceni has been taking advantage of the free week to make adjustments to the team, but regarding who will play in attack, there is nothing to worry about.

As he had to undergo surgery on his left wrist, Luciano is out of the match with Athletico-PR, freeing Rogério Ceni from a difficult choice. Calleri, who served a suspension in the last round, now has a clear path to form the attacking duo with Rigoni.

After 11 games without hitting the net, Luciano finally became disenchanted in the derby against Palmeiras. Trying to regain confidence and regain last season’s performance level, the striker is now hampered by a wrist problem, yet another one of the many adversities he had to deal with in 2021.

For the duel with Athletico-PR, the expectation is that Rogério Ceni will not promote many changes in relation to the team that beat Palmeiras. Outside Calleri in Luciano’s vacancy, the lineup should be the same:

James Volpi; Igor Vinícius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Nestor, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Vitor Bueno; Rigoni and Calleri.

São Paulo will still do one more training, this Tuesday morning, when it concludes the preparation for another very important duel in the Brazilian Championship, since Athletico-PR also has 41 points and is only ahead in the table for having more victories than the Tricolor (12 against 9).

