Surveyed by Palmeiras, Athletico-PR forward reveals future and does not confirm renewal with Paraná team

At 29, midfielder Nikão is one of the idols in the history of Athletico-PR. Scorer of the goal that ensured the Copa Sulamericana two-time champions, the player has over 300 games wearing the Paraná club’s shirt.

Palmeiras looked into the possibility of counting on Nikão. He could have signed a pre-contract in July, but decided not to decide his future until the season ended.

In an interview with the program “Well, friends!”, Nikão revealed his feeling for Athletico and projected when he will define his future.

“I have a contract until 31st (December). In July I was able to sign a pre-contract and I didn’t. And I won’t do it, because it’s a club that gave me all the conditions, everything I needed. There’s nothing sure if I’m going or not. The president has been constantly talking to my businessmen and I told them, even because we have a decision ahead of us, that I didn’t want anything to get in the way,” he said.

Nikão’s decision may still take a little longer, as Athletico will play in the final of the Copa do Brasil against Atlético-MG in December.

