Suspension and fine undermine Marcão’s options at Fluminense to keep three defensive midfielders against Inter | Rio de Janeiro

André’s suspension for the third yellow card has been worrying the fans of the Fluminense . After all, the defensive midfielder has established himself as one of the main players of the team and will embezzle the team in the direct confrontation for a spot in the Libertadores against Inter this Wednesday, at 21:30 (GMT), at Maracanã. And besides, Nonato, who would be an option for the vacancy, shouldn’t play either.

1 of 4 Marcão has few options to replace André at Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC Marcão has few options to replace André at Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

Loaned by Inter, the midfielder has a clause in the contract that requires the payment of a fine to be cast against the former club. If they want to have Nonato in this match, Fluminense will have to shell out little more than R$500,000 from their coffers. As Tricolor is still going through financial difficulties, the tendency is that it does not exercise the option, as it was in the first round.

With that, an alternative that could be the retreat of Martinelli to the place of André and the entry of Nonato is practically discarded. As Hudson is still recovering from knee surgery, Marcão now only has Wellington, contested by the crowd, as an option for the first midfielder if he doesn’t want to change the scheme and keep the three of defensive midfielders, alongside Yago and Martinelli, against Inter.

2 of 4 Wellington takes the lead in the competition for the spot against Inter — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC Wellington comes out ahead in the competition for a spot against Inter — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC

There are two other defensive midfielders in the squad that run out of this dispute, due to little experience: Wallace, 20 years old, who despite having been featured in the base, and counting on the prestige of the fans, has only one game as a professional; and Nascimento, 22, who is part of the under-23 squad and has only three first-team appearances.

Another option would be Calegari, who is a defensive midfielder, but moved up from the base as a right-back. Despite having changed his position permanently, he has already been used twice by Marcão in midfield in the coach’s current spell: he entered the second half in place of Nonato against Atlético-MG, in the Copa do Brasil, and passed the wing to the set when Samuel Xavier was fired in front of the Fortaleza.

3 of 4 Requested by fans, Wallace only has one game as a pro — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC Requested by fans, Wallace only has one game as a professional — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

With 48 points, one more than Inter, Fluminense is seventh in the table, a position that will qualify Libertadores at the end of the championship. That’s because the two finalists of the Copa do Brasil, Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG, are already guaranteed in the main tournament in South America in 2022 and, regardless of the champion, will open another place via Brasileirão.

The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms: