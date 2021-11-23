Taliban bans women from Afghan series and soap operas







Photo: Publicity / Fool / Modern Popcorn

The Taliban has banned the production of Afghan series and soap operas that feature women in the cast.

The new rule tops a list of eight religious guidelines released to local media on Sunday (11/21). Anisa Shaheed, one of Afghanistan’s most renowned journalists, confirmed the directive through her Twitter account, as well as posting a photo of the document.

It was the first such directive from the Ministry for Promoting Virtue and Preventing Vice, instituted by the Taliban in September after the radical Islamic group regained power in the country.

The rule prohibiting women from appearing in movies and on TV was foreseen. The actresses had already been banned by the Taliban when the group first took power, from 1996 to 2001. At the time it was even worse, with the complete ban on movies, television, music and even photographs.

In light of this perspective, in September, several international publications recorded the fear of Afghan filmmakers for the future of their art under the Taliban government. Many have already fled the country.

The newly announced directive also calls on TV journalists to wear Islamic hijabs when reporting and forbids showing of people with uncovered bodies, representations of the Prophet Mohammed or other holy figures, humorous programs in which people are humiliated, and content that goes against Islamic values.

Questioned by the AFP agency, ministry spokesman Hakif Mohajir said that “these are not rules, but a religious orientation.”