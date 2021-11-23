Tesouro Direto: returns on fixed-rate securities with shorter maturities advance and reach 12.3% per year

(Rmcarvalho/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The radar of financial agents remains focused this Tuesday (23) on the developments of the PEC dos Precatórios. Tomorrow, Wednesday (24), senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), rapporteur of the proposal, must present the text to the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ).

In this context, investors are increasingly asking for more interest rates to lend to the government, given the increase in fiscal risks and the rise in projections for official inflation this year, which would require an even more contractionary stance from the Central Bank on the Selic rate. As a result, the government bond market operates with an advance in rates this morning.

Once again, the highlight is the returns offered by fixed rate securities, which increased by 14 basis points (0.14 percentage points). The Prefixed Treasury 2024, for example, offered interest of 12.32% per year in the first update of the day, against 12.18% in the previous session. At the same time, the profitability offered by the Prefixed Treasury 2026 was 12.10% per year, which represents an advance of 12 basis points (0.12 percentage points) compared to the level registered yesterday.

Likewise, the interest offered by the Prefixed Treasury 2031 was 11.85%, above the 11.77% per annum seen a day earlier. As a result, the difference between the remuneration of the shorter term (2024) and the longer term (2031) security reached 47 basis points at the beginning of the negotiations.

In other words: it returned to the levels seen in the days of greater fiscal stress, when the distance between the two securities reached 51 basis points. Understand what explains this phenomenon, in which papers with a closer maturity offer higher interest rates than those with a longer term.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real return offered by the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury rose from 5.17% per year, in the previous session, to 5.21% per year, in the first update of the day. The rates offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2055, with semiannual interest payments, in turn, were 5.37% per annum – a percentage above the 5.30% registered yesterday (22).

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Tuesday morning (23):

PEC of Precatório, basic income and PSDB previews

Once again, the center of attention of financial agents is in the voting of the PEC on Precatório, which should take place tomorrow. If the text is approved, the proposal can be voted on in the first round as early as next week.

Yesterday, during a public hearing in the Federal Senate to discuss the matter, approved two weeks ago by the Chamber of Deputies, Esteves Colnago, special secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, stated that the PEC dos Precatórios, in its current format, opens a space BRL 106.1 billion in the 2022 Budget.

According to Colnago, the estimated value exceeds by R$ 14.5 billion the initial projection presented by the folder. The change is due to the correction in the parameters for estimated inflation for the end of the year. Before, the government’s economic team expected the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) to end 2021 at an accumulated high of 8.7%. But, according to the latest projections of the Focus Report of the Central Bank, official inflation should exceed double digits this year.

Despite the space being much larger than initially estimated by the government, Colnago argued that only R$1.1 billion are free for allocation.

Also on the eve, the Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority to allow the expansion of the social program, now renamed Auxílio Brasil, without running into the limitations of the electoral law, which prevents the increase in this type of expenditure from January 1, 2022.

In the decision, ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Carmen Lúcia, Edson Fachin, Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Luís Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber, Nunes Marques and Luiz Fux accompanied minister Gilmar Mendes, who was rapporteur in the process. They rejected the government’s appeal, which alleged that it would be impossible to pay the benefit on account of a provision that prohibits the creation or expansion of benefits during an election year.

Still on the political scene, the PSDB announced yesterday (22) that it will choose its pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic until next Sunday (28). According to the party, an alternative company can be hired to close the internal preliminary process, if a technological solution for the application that was initially hired is not presented.

external radar

Meanwhile, on the international stage, US futures indices have dropped slightly this Tuesday. Yesterday, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, appointed the name of Jerome Powell, current president of the Federal Reserve, the American central bank, to remain in the position for another term.

With this, the expectation is that the authority will maintain its monetary policy at a time when the economy is recovering from the pandemic and seeks to fight inflation. Estimates indicate that interest rates should only be raised in 2022.

Also on the external scene, oil prices retreat, amid discussions that the United States, Japan and India will release oil reserves to control prices, despite the threat that demand will be reduced as Covid-19 cases explode in Europe. Iron ore, in turn, soars in futures markets.

Do you want to receive rent without having to own a property? This free InfoMoney training teaches you how to invest in real estate funds starting from scratch.

Related