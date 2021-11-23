Test New Audi A3 Sportback 2.0T 2022: The usual, improved

If you, like me, are around 30 years old, have already dreamed of the famous “A3 of the red T”, the first generation hatchback with the 1.8 turbo engine with 180 hp, and you know the importance of the Audi A3 for a generation of young people . After all, he who put a new audience and the name of the German brand on the streets with greater volume in the late 2000s, and was even produced here on two occasions.

From the hatch, this is the fourth generation. It is imported from Germany again and, contrary to what has been speculated, with the Sportback bodywork to the delight of the most purists. But let’s take it easy, after all, the new Audi A3 Sportback is no longer as accessible as the first generation and it seems that it also forgot some things there in the matrix, which we will comment on as the text goes along…

For sure, we won’t see an A3 Sportback so often on the streets of Brazil. At the store, the customer will look at it, but he will have it next to the A3 Sedan for the same price, and with a bigger trunk, and the Q3 if he is convinced to join the fad for someone who will say “it’s cooler” have an SUV. Ignore this person.

The A3 Sportback continues with its usual charm. What did Audi do? It took the well-known recipe and applied some point updates. As he already used the MQB platform, Audi made changes more focused on looks and dimensions. On the Sportback, they are 30 mm more in length (4,343 mm), 20 mm in width (1,816 mm) and kept the height (1,430 mm) and the wheelbase (2,636 mm) untouched.

Visually, it is still possible to recognize it as an A3. Its proportions are well balanced, but we see a more aggressive front, with a more creased hood, a larger front grille and, for Brazil, all versions come with the S-Line bodykit, with larger air inlets and outlets and a footprint sportier – even if you choose the 1.4 turbo engine. The 18″ wheels use 225/40 R18 tires, which could well be at least 225/45 to withstand our asphalt a little longer. The wheel boxes are also more prominent on the sides.

Headlamps are full-LED as standard, but quiet. If you liked the car in the photos, know that it has the Matrix set, for R$ 8,500, with a nicer signature, adaptive high beam and sequential arrows. The flashlights are LED in all versions, without optionals, and invade the lid, a hallmark of the A3 Sportback since the second generation.

Inside, the new A3 shows much more evolution than on the outside. The instrument panel is a 12.3″ screen with three display modes, in addition to the personalization we already know from Audi. High resolution, easy to understand commands and information. In the center, a new multimedia system. Add that screen that could hide in the panel, the 10″ display appears in good position, high resolution and the brand’s new interface – it owed the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as it even has an induction charger.

The good thing is that the Audi A3 Sportback did not adopt the third screen for air conditioning controls. It is a beautiful and easy to use digital display with physical buttons, in two zones. The biggest charm is the gear selector, which refers to the small part of the Porsche 911. On its side, the sound system controls that refer to the iPod. Just rotate your finger there that changes volume and tracks, for example. The parking brake is also electric, and completes the set from there the start button.

The finish of the new A3 Sportback deserves good comments. It’s sober like every Audi, but visually it’s pretty good. Fittings, style, double air outlet for the driver and double air outlet for the passenger, the use of aluminum, glossy black and leather, the set is good. This car comes with the S-Line interior package, with sport seats, perforated leather steering wheel and aluminum cranksets. But even without the set, the interior is much more beautiful, worked and refined than the previous one, which was even too simple for an Audi.

However, one thing the A3 Sportback has not changed: internal space. If you like to take more than two people in the car quite often, I think it’s better to change your option. If in the front seats the hatch has a good space for adults, separated by the center console with storage compartment, in the rear seat the coexistence is not so peaceful. Even with almost 2.64 m of wheelbase, we’re not talking about a car as good for 4 adults.

If the front seat occupants are a little taller, in the 1.80 m range, the rear seat is already tighter, with little legroom. A tall central tunnel, reflecting a base designed for all-wheel drive cars, doesn’t make a third occupant comfortable – at least there are ventilation vents and 2 USB ports there. Nothing to make it impossible to use, but it won’t be a family car, even for the 380 liter trunk – more than many SUVs, but little for more baggage.

The Audi A3 has always been a very good car to drive. Solid like virtually all German cars, one of its hallmarks in all generations has been how well it handles with different types of drivers. From daily use to a more sporty touch, it matches you without fear or uncertainty.

The fourth generation hatch still uses the MQB platform, like the previous model, but now called MQB Evo. It’s an evolution that made it lighter, stiffer and improved for technologies such as driving and electrification. The suspension was all recalibrated, as well as the multilink rear was well improved for the new generation of hatchback and also for the sedan bodywork.

The A3 Sportback Performance Black is the version with the 2.0 turbo engine. But it is no longer the engine that was in the national A3 Sedan, with 220 hp and S-Tronic 6-speed gearbox, the same as the Golf GTI. It’s what the brand calls Ultra, with 190 hp and 32.6 kgfm with a conception more focused on consumption and emissions than on developing power – it’s the same as the Audi A4 when not equipped with all-wheel drive. And it’s connected to the new dual-clutch gearbox, now with 7-speed oil-plated gear.

What does that mean? In everyday life, the A3 Sportback is a great car. In the city, it has strength early on, with torque already entering full at 1,500 rpm, and gear changes are smooth and fast. The driving mode selector can be set to Comfort or Efficiency and make the hatch smooth and calm, easy to drive, with a well-anesthetized throttle map. The electric steering is light, but with good response, despite the suspension, mainly because of the low profile tires, suffer a little in deeper holes.

As this engine works in more efficient combustion cycles, consumption is good even for a car with 190 hp: in our tests, it scored 10.2 km/liter in the city and 15.3 km/liter on the road, with gasoline , your only fuel. And that’s without sacrificing a good performance even without entering the sportiest modes, following the flow of the highway and even leaving you alert not to get a ticket.

Now, do you want to remember the A3 on the red T? The new Sportback doesn’t pull. In Dynamic mode, the new A3 shows that, despite “only” 190 hp, it wants to win you over for the pleasure. It has start control, the steering becomes heavier and more communicative, the S-Tronic gearbox makes the changes faster and in higher rpm regimes and the engine loosens up. In our test, a 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds, still less than the 6.7 seconds of the old A3 Sedan 2.0 turbo national, but far from being slow.

His dynamic is good considering he still needs to serve the streets. The body bends very little, the steering is straight and the torque vector helps in the tightest corners. It is a legitimate German hatch, combining strength and good responses. The brakes have a curiosity: a pump plays the role of hydrovacuum, as in hybrid cars, so we have a good response in more nervous driving situations, but a smoother pedal in everyday life. He seems to help you brake in some situations, where he “thinks” you could have put in more strength. Riding at higher speeds with the A3 is still a pleasure SUVs can’t get.

39 Photos

The new Audi A3 Sportback is still that good-to-drive car that makes you want to put it in your garage knowing it will do a lot for you, as long as you don’t need a lot of interior space. But in times of more modern cars, it was stuck in the past, at least in the package brought to Brazil.

Reasons? A car that has a digital panel, even optional Bang&Olufsen sound, intelligent headlights and advanced multimedia, it is a little unacceptable that it has only traditional autopilot. In times where cheaper cars already offer adaptive autopilot at least as an option, it’s strange that a release like this doesn’t even have as a package. What’s more, no collision alert with automatic braking or lane assist, despite the button to activate the systems being on the arrow lever.

And in Europe, during its launch, the local Audi highlighted the presence of the items, an important safety technology. In addition, Audi in Brazil is one of the most advanced in electric cars, with the e-tron family, but the A3 plug-in hybrid, according to an executive, is not in the brand’s plans. Not even the light hybrid.

All of this sounds silly, but we’re talking about a car that starts at R$284,990 in this Performance Black version, and our car reaches R$312,490. Well, so far the Mercedes-Benz A 250 costs R$ 319,990, but with driver assistants, and the BMW 118i, R$ 272,950, but with a 1.5 turbo engine and less equipment.

The real problem for the Audi A3 Sportback will be at home. The A3 Sedan with the same equipment (and lack thereof) and engine, with a bigger trunk, costs the same. Next to them, an Audi Q3 starts at R$ 249,990, but with a 1.4 turbo engine of 150 hp, but playing in the SUV fashion. In the end, it is a good way to rescue the dream of a generation, with the medium hatchbacks, but it charges a lot for it. Maybe one day I’ll make my own A3 dream come true…

Photos: Mario Villaescusa (for Motor1.com)