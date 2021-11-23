Texas Zoo Records Birth of 10 Rare Komodo Dragons; watch

Have you ever thought about watching the birth of a dragon? We’re not talking about movie dragons, but real life ones. Although they don’t give off fire from their nostrils, Komodo dragons are the closest versions of these mythological beings. Well, at least by name.

The birth of baby dragons was recorded in a zoo in Texas, United States. In late October, ten rare specimens of Komodo dragons came into the world.

The video made by the team of veterinarians and caregivers showed the exact moment when part of the eggs hatched in a video. The images, however, were sped up, as you can see below.

According to the zoo, the little creatures do well. “The cubs are healthy and we look forward to seeing them grow and help preserve Komodo dragons,” zoo director Tim Morrow said in a statement.

Are they really dragons?

In fact, Komodo dragons are nothing more than giant lizards. Born in Indonesia, he is known for being the largest lizard in the world, reaching up to 3 meters in length and weighing up to 160 kilos.

In 2021, the species entered the endangered list. According to the San Antonio Zoo, there are currently less than 1,400 individuals in the world.

Specialists have already explained that the advance of urbanization to forest areas and the climatic effects are the main factors that put this and other species at risk of extinction.