Texas Zoo records the birth of 10 rare Komodo dragons; watch video | World

A zoo in Texas, United States, recorded the birth of ten rare specimens of Komodo dragons in late October. The images were released this month.

A recording of the team of veterinarians and caregivers showed the exact moment when part of the eggs hatched in a video with accelerated speed. See the VIDEO above.

A native of Indonesia, the Komodo dragon is known to be the largest lizard in the world, reaching up to 3 meters in length and weighing up to 160 kilos.

1 of 3 Komodo dragon cub born at the San Antonio Zoo, Texas — Photo: Courtesy/San Antonio Zoo Komodo dragon cub born at the San Antonio Zoo, Texas — Photo Courtesy/San Antonio Zoo

“The cubs are healthy and we look forward to seeing them grow and help preserve Komodo dragons,” zoo director Tim Morrow said in a statement.

2 of 3 Komodo Dragon Cub at Texas Zoo — Photo Courtesy/San Antonio Zoo Komodo Dragon Cub at Texas Zoo — Photo Courtesy/San Antonio Zoo

According to the San Antonio Zoo, there are currently less than 1,400 individuals of this species in the world – which in 2021 was considered threatened with extinction.

Experts reinforce the advance of urbanization to forested areas and the effects of climate change – such as rising sea levels – as threats to the natural habitats of dragons.