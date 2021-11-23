Thales Bretas talks about his children in honor of the actor

Thales Bretas was present this afternoon at Campo de São Bento, in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, to pay homage to ex-husband, Paulo Gustavo. The comedian won two statues, one representing him and the other his immortal character, Dona Hermínia. The opening is part of the events calendar to commemorate the city’s 448th anniversary.

“I think it’s great to be present in this honor. I learned with Paulo to have a great love for Niterói. I also had my love story that was lived in Niterói with Paulo, and with all the love he had for the city. he portrayed the city with affection in his works, and managed to take it all over Brazil. We have a very special affection for the city because of him”, said Thales, who was touched several times.

Like Déa Lúcia, mother of Paulo Gustavo, who was present at the event, Thales also reinforced the pride of the work left by the actor:

“All of Paulo’s work is immortalized and the love for her is within us. I want the boys [filhos] grow up aware of all this. I always show them things. My plan is to show my children how proud we are of Paulo. He is important for Brazil, for the history of the gay movement, and he will always be important.”

When talking about the twins, Romeo and Gael, 2 years old, Thales said that the children are “in the best phase”.

“They’re talking a lot now, really talkative. The boys are learning to communicate more and more, they’re interacting with everyone. It’s great to follow this phase of theirs.”

The birthday celebrations also included the launch of a book about the park, “Campo de São Bento – Trajectories and memories of Parque Prefeito Ferraz”. The work also brings backstage stories of Paulo Gustavo’s stories that were recorded at the site.

Born in Niterói, Paulo Gustavo died in May at the age of 42 as a result of complications from covid-19.

fans line up for selfies

Several fans of Paulo Gustavo took advantage of the event to see the statues that honor the comedian. As soon as they opened, the public gathered around and queued up to take selfies.

Rosaldo Nunes, 53, took her daughter, Mariana, 14. “She’s a big fan of Paulo. In fact, all of us at home are, right? This tribute is very fair. And it’s a joy to see Ms. Déa and Thales here too,” said the resident of Niterói.

Patrícia Melo, 32, also attended the event. “Paulo is unique. It’s a pride that he is Niteroi’s son,” he said.

