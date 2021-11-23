The creation of the immersive open world in Horizon Forbidden West • Eurogamer.pt

In yet another official PlayStation blog post, Guerrilla Games brings us some more details of the development process of their high-caliber AAA Horizon Forbidden West.

We’ve already had interesting details about Aloy’s abilities as well as some of the secrets behind the machines in Horizon Forbidden West.

In this new article, Guerrilla Games “reveals how the process of creating an immersive, authentic, and full of adventure, culture and opportunity for the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn went through.”

The importance given to the harmony between the teams that are focused on the sequel is revealed, capable of creating a world in which all the surrounding aspects make sense and, above all, that convey a sense of realism and that they belong to the vast world they are creating .

“The collaboration between their teams is essential so that all aspects present in the game make sense, seem authentic, real, and convey the feeling of belonging to the place, despite the difficulty in transforming the narrative into visuals integrated in the world of Horizon Forbidden West .”

<br>

The construction of this open world in constant evolution, where each tribe has its own customs, was one of the great challenges.

“The goal is to ensure that every location in the game feels authentic, so that the player finds a world more alive and real than ever, especially given that Aloy depends on the various villages and their NPCs to support himself and equip.”

“All NPCs that don’t interact in combat form are part of a system where rules, such as reactions, have been created. An attitude system that determines personality has also been created, which means that unique people can be created who behave like individuals within the world. It is even possible to visually distinguish each tribe through their behavior, and animations.”

<br>

In addition to the details related to the world of Horizon Forbidden West, whether the NPCs and even the different environments in each zone, the importance given to what the player will feel when playing the sequel for the first time is mentioned.

“The balance of game progression is one of the main focuses, ensuring that each player is easily able to acquire a set of equipment that keeps them powerful enough to face every challenge throughout the game. rewards the player for interacting more deeply with the world of Horizon Forbidden West, while remaining friendly to anyone looking to stay focused on the main narrative.”

<br>

“Weapons and suits are now more powerful and elegant, as they will not only provide resistance to the different types of damage that Aloy will face, they will also accumulate bonuses to abilities, ie, with a certain costume boosting the right skills the possibilities are countless. Plus, Aloy will be able to carry up to six weapons at once, as well as switch weapons and suits on the go, allowing the player to change their approach at any time.”

Horizon Forbidden West arrives on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022,