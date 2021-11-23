The Enemy – PS5: Sony Patents Removable Faceplates

THE Sony now has an official patent for the faceplates of the PlayStation 5, indicating that in the future the company may release customized versions of the next-generation console cover, as well as who can create their own versions of the accessory.

As reported by the website OP attack, the document was registered in the United States Patent Office on November 5, 2020, on the eve of the PS5’s release, and officially published on November 15 of this year.

It’s worth noting, of course, that nothing in the patent itself states that Sony has any plans to release new versions of the PlayStation 5 faceplates, but it leaves room for the company to explore this possibility in the future.

Since it was revealed that the PS5 covers were removable, and with no version distributed by Sony itself, third-party companies have started creating their own versions of the faceplates, with some achieving great success in digital retail.

PS5 with matte black faceplate from Dbrand

In response, the company has sent several cease and desist orders to independent manufacturers — and given the patent’s registration, it now has significantly more legal backing.

For now, however, Sony has not revealed any plans to release new versions of the faceplates for the PlayStation 5.

In Brazil, the PS5 had a recent price increase, rising by R$100 for both the disk drive and digital editions. Wanted by The Enemy, the PlayStation division declared: “Prices are in line with our constant assessment of local market conditions.”

And then there’s even the difficulty of finding a PS5 for sale — something that isn’t likely to improve in the near future, as reports indicate that Sony has slowed down the production of the console due to a lack of manufacturing components.