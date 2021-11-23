The Legal Mansion and the STF

× Photo: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF

In May of this year, the Datasheet released a survey on the profile of the approximately 1.2 million lawyers currently working in Brazil. She showed that professionals have average income of 5,855 reais per month — with 44% earnings not exceeding 2,500 reais. These are income that put the mass of lawyers in the class C, far from the economic elite to which a diploma, in the past, gave almost automatic access.

Therefore, people manage as they can. He does odd jobs in other careers. Or makes fun of Insta and Tik Tok, to see if it wins customers. Rui Barbosa I would be shocked by the number of lawyers who, instead of pursuing the pinnacle of oratory, publish posts using wig or with weird voice filters on the social networks. It was missing — and now it’s not — a reality show. If you have a reality show with an inventor, entrepreneur and cook, why not with “law operators”?

The business is called Legal Mansion and will take place in early December in Búzios, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro. It’s not a real mansion. It’s a big, half-decadent townhouse with a pool in the back. Even so, Alberto Lopes Jr., the 39-year-old lawyer from Rio de Janeiro who conceived the event, managed to attract a handful of colleagues who already have some digital presence to be filmed 24/7, while participating “in evidences and dynamics linked to law, entrepreneurship and digital marketing”.

“A swim in a swimming pool in a swimsuit or bikini doesn’t say anything about our competence or character”, Alberto told the legal site Migalhas.

Alberto also offered for sale, at the cost of 1,697 reais, VIP tickets that allow bachelors or beginning lawyers watch the game in loco and, at the end of the day, do “a lot of integration and a lot of networking”. At night there will be a Hawaiian luau, a cheesy ball, a white party and legal stand-up show.

This story circulated a lot last weekend, always with the jocular tone that I’m also using here. It’s hard not to find it preposterous. It’s at these times that you remember the authors Marxists you read in college (of Law, in my case) and quotes the French Guy Debord: “The entire life of societies in which modern conditions of production reign is announced as an immense accumulation of spectacles”.

But, show for show, maybe there are worse. O Federal Supreme Court (photo), for example, has been tempted by the reality show logic, in which each participant plays their own game, without worrying about the collegiality from which derives, in large part, the legitimacy of the court.

This same Supreme has minister who sings and plays guitar at dinner for businessmen, what serve pizza for constables of Centrão or invites heads of power, defendants and political eminences to debate in Portugal, with cod and wine, changes in the Brazilian political regime.

the staff of Legal Mansion? Let’s let them go.

More news