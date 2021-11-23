The More Life, the Best Bitters the worst soap opera premiere of the seven in history · TV News

Unprecedented, The More Life, The Better! had the worst premiere of a soap opera of the seven in Globo’s history. The serial arrived on Monday (22) and registered only 21.6 points in Greater São Paulo, surpassing the negative records of Summer 90 (2019) and of the Pega Pega rerun (2017), both had scored 23.6.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey carried out by TV news, the first chapter of the serial written by Mauro Wilson was aired from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm and obtained a 33.7% share (participation) of 64% (total televisions tuned to the timetable).

The 21.6-point The More Life, The Better! was worse than its predecessor’s debut on time, Pega Pega’s rerun, which had scored 23.6 in July 19 of this year; and Summer 90, an unpublished plot that had marked the same 23.6 in its first chapter, shown on January 29, 2019.

Monday was a chaotic day in terms of ibope for Globo. With an episode of the series Small Ax, about racism, the Hot Screen also had its worst hit in history: 9.9 points. The nocturnal film track aired from 23:31 to 12:36, right after Verdades Secretas, an eleventh-day telenovela that scored 16 points.

Jornal Hoje and the 6:00 pm telenovela Nos Tempos do Imperador registered their lowest Monday audiences: 9.7 and 15.1, respectively. On the air at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, O Clone is still at a low with the public and only beat 11.9.

Now on Record, Hora da Venenosa won over the competitors. The gossip board of the Balanço Geral (on the air from 2:57 pm to 3:20 pm) hit 10.1 points against 7.6 on Globo and 3.6 on SBT.

The last chapter of Genesis (2021) is far from breaking its own record. The outcome of the biblical telenovela scored 14.2 points, well below the 17.4 registered on January 27 this year. The Canadian series Quem Chama o Coração, at least, hitched a ride once more and scored 9.4, being the best second in the plot on Ibope.

See below the hearings for Monday, November 22, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.5 Good morning São Paulo 8.2 Good morning Brazil 7.6 More you 5.7 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.2 SP1 9.3 Globe Sports 9.2 Newspaper Today 9,7 Afternoon Session: Journey to the Center of the Earth 8.5 The clone 11.9 Workout 13.1 in the times of the emperor 15.1 SP2 19.2 the more life the better 21.7 National Newspaper 25.1 a place in the sun 23.3 secret truths 16.0 Hot Screen: Education 9.9 Globo Newspaper 6.8 conversation with bial 4.6 Owl Mood: Me, Grandma and Ox 4.4 Owl: Proof of Courage 3.5 Hour 1 4,5 Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.2 Morning General Balance (average 5am-8:29am) 2,3 General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29) 3.5 Speak Brazil 3.9 Nowadays 3.8 JR 24h (morning) 3.8 General balance 7.9 Proof of love 6.9 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5.1 City Alert 6.9 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 5.3 Journal of Record 10.4 Genesis 14.2 when you call the heart 9.4 The Farm 13 9.5 JR 24h (dawn) 4.9 Between Lines 1.8 Religious 0.9

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.2 First Impact 2.7 Come here 2.7 Good Morning & Co. 3.3 Chest Award Coupon 3.5 gossiping 3.6 Family Cases 4,5 indomitable heart 6.2 I give you life 6.2 SBT Brazil 5.8 Angel’s face 5.9 Chest Award Coupon 5.9 Mouse program 5.1 SBT Arena 3.2 the night 2.2 Operation Mosque 2.0 Reporter Connection 1.9 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.0 First Impact 2,3

Source: Broadcasters