‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula, Neném, Flávia and Guilherme will go to heaven and meet Death | come around

The plane crash ✈💥
Coming from completely different contexts, Flávia, Paula, Neném and Guilherme were united by fate on the same plane. The quartet had a plane crash and will wake up in Heaven!
Air crash marks the lives of the four protagonists of ‘The More Life, The Better!’
Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Flávia (Valentina Herszage) are scared when they encounter Death (A Maia) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Still disoriented by the situation, they fear the plane crash was fatal and they are desperate to think they have kicked their boots.
“There is no other explanation. We are officially dead!”, William concluded.
But soon a mysterious figure will appear to explain everything to the quartet. 😨
Encounter with Death 💀
A Morte (A Maia) will warn that one of the protagonists will have just one more year to live in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“I am the Boatman of souls, The Reaper of life, The Knight of the Apocalypse, The Exterminating Angel…”, Death will present itself.
Terrified to come face to face with Death in person, Neném, Flávia, Paula and Guilherme will be surprised with the good news they will receive from her.
“You four were a mistake. A mistake. . . . You’re going back to your own lives!” Death will assert.
Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will come face to face with Morte (A Maia) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
The four will also be super satisfied with this second chance, but Death will soon warn that one of them will only have one more year to live. WL! 😰
“One of you four will die in a year,” will say Death.
23 nov
Tuesday
Guilherme, Paula, Neném and Flávia try to understand what happened to them. Nedda feels unwell, and Jandira and Betina support her. Ingrid is distressed by the news of her mother’s accident, and Tuninha tries to calm her down. Celina is surprised by Rose’s reaction when she finds out that Baby was on the plane with Guilherme. Rose remembers Baby and starts to cry. Celina questions Joana about her feelings for Guilherme. The police take Juca and Odete to the police station. Nedda goes with his family to the airport. Rose tells Tigger about Guilherme’s accident. Guilherme, Paula, Neném and Flávia see a figure approaching. Cora accuses Flavia of the theft. The four survivors get a second chance and receive a startling warning. Celina tries to find out with Nedda if Neném and Rose knew each other. Tina and Tigger suffer for their parents. Ingrid makes a decision and Tuninha supports her. Guilherme, Paula, Neném and Flávia are found.
