The quiet Muslim-ruled US city | World

A walk on the main street of Hamtramck , in the US state of Michigan, feels like a trip around the world.

A Polish sausage shop and an Eastern European bakery appear alongside a Yemeni department store and a Bangladeshi boutique. Church bells toll along with the Muslim call to prayer.

“The world in two square miles,” reads Hamtramck’s slogan, which confirms the message, with some 30 languages ​​spoken in its 5 square kilometer area.

This month, the midwestern city of 28,000 people reached a milestone. Hamtramck elected an all-Muslim city council and a Muslim mayor, making it the first city in the United States to have a Muslim government.

After being targets of discrimination in the past, Muslim residents have become an integral part of this multicultural city – and now make up more than half of its population. And despite economic challenges and intense cultural debates, Hamtramck residents from different religious groups and cultural backgrounds coexist in harmony, making the city an important case study for the future of an America of increasing diversity.

But will Hamtramck be an exception to the rule?

Auto Industry

The history of Hamtramck, from its origins as a German settlement to the present day – it was the first American city with a Muslim majority – is exposed in its streets. Storefronts display posters in Arabic and Bengali, and embroidered garments of Bangladesh and Jambiyas, a short Arabic knife from Yemen, are seen in shop windows. Muslim residents line up to buy paczki, a Polish doughnut filled with cream.

“It’s not uncommon to see people walking down the same street in miniskirts or wearing tattoos and others wearing burkas. That’s all who we are,” says Zlatan Sadikovic, a Bosnian immigrant who owns a cafe in downtown Hamtramck.

Located near Detroit, which partially embraces the city, Hamtramck was part of the epicenter of the US auto industry, dominated by the General Motors factory that extended its boundary to “Motor City” – as Detroit is known. The first Cadillac Eldorado came off an assembly line in Hamtramck in the 1980s.

Throughout the 20th century, the city became known as “Little Warsaw” after Polish immigrants arrived in droves attracted by jobs in its factories. Hamtramck was one of the stops of Polish Pope John Paul II on his trip to the United States in 1987. In 1970, about 90% of the city was already of Polish origin.

However, that same decade saw the beginning of the long decline of the American auto industry, and younger, more wealthy Polish Americans began moving to the suburbs. The move made Hamtramck one of Michigan’s poorest cities, but its affordable prices have attracted new immigrants.

Over the past 30 years, Hamtramck has transformed again to become a destination for Arab and Asian immigrants, notably from Yemen and Bangladesh. A significant portion of current residents – 42% – were born outside the United States. More than half are believed to be practicing Muslims.

The composition of the newly elected government reflects Hamtramck’s shifting demographics. The city council will include two Bengali-Americans, three Yemeni-Americans and a Polish-American who converted to Islam.

Having received 68% of the votes, Amer Ghalib will be the first US Yemeni mayor.

“I feel honored and proud, but I know it’s a big responsibility,” says 41-year-old Ghalib. Born in a village in Yemen, he moved to the US when he was 17 years old. He initially worked in a factory producing plastic auto parts near Hamtramck. He later learned English, received medical training and is now working in the healthcare field.

Rather than being a “big mix” or a “salad”, Hamtramck is more like a “seven layer cake” in which different groups maintain their different cultures while coexisting, said newly elected Amanda Jaczkowski, the city council. “People are still proud of their specific culture, and in the case of assimilation, we would lose that unique characteristic.”

“When you live so close to others, you’re forced to overcome differences,” says 29-year-old Jaczkowski.

Hamtramck, however, “is not Disneyland,” said Karen Majewski, the mayor who is leaving her 15-year post. “This is just a small place. And we have conflicts.”

Frictions broke out in 2004 after a vote in favor of public broadcasting of the Muslim call for prayer. Some residents argued that banning bars near mosques was hurting the local economy.

Six years ago, when the place became the first American city to elect a Muslim-majority government, journalists from around the world traveled to Hamtramck. Some media reports at the time described a “tense” city with the arrival of Muslims. A national television anchor asked if Majewski was afraid of being the mayor.

There was even speculation that a Muslim-controlled city council could enforce Sharia law in the city. “In Hamtramck, people roll their eyes when they hear this kind of conversation,” says Majewski.

She said she is “grateful” that Hamtramck is such a welcoming community and believes it is “natural” for new residents to vote for those who understand their experiences and their languages.

The US Census Bureau does not collect information on religion, but the Pew Research Center estimates that there were about 3.85 million Muslims living in the United States in 2020 – about 1.1 % of the country’s population. By 2040, projections indicate that Muslims will become the second largest religious group in the US, after Christians.

Despite their growing presence, Muslims in the United States are often targets of prejudice.

Twenty years after the September 11, 2001, attacks, Islamophobia still haunts Muslims and other American Arabs. Nearly half of adult Muslim-Americans told Pew in 2016 that they had directly faced some form of discrimination when then-presidential candidate Donald Trump proposed a ban on immigrants from Muslim-majority countries entering the US.

Researchers have also identified that, among all religious groups, Muslims still have the most negative image of American public opinion.

More than half of Americans say they don’t personally know any Muslims, but those who do are less likely to think that Islam encourages violence more than other religions.

Hamtramck is a living example of how personal knowledge reduces Islamophobia. When Shahab Ahmed ran in an election for city council member shortly after 9/11, he faced an uphill battle.

“There were leaflets all over town saying I was the 20th hijacker who hadn’t been able to get on the planes,” he says, of Bengali origin. After losing the race in 2001, Ahmed knocked on his neighbors’ doors to introduce himself. Two years later, he was elected, becoming the first Muslim to join the municipal authority. Since then, support for the Muslim community in the city has grown.

In 2017, when the Trump government imposed the ban, denying entry to foreign Muslims, residents gathered to protest.

“In a way, it mobilized and united a lot of people, because everyone knows that to live Hamtramck, you have to respect others,” said Razi Jafri, co-director of the documentary Hamtramck, USA.

Nationally, Muslim Americans were also more visible. In 2007, Minnesota Democrat Keith Ellison became the first Muslim congressman. Currently, the US Congress has four Muslims.

On recent Hamtrack election day in November, dozens of villagers gathered outside a polling station to shake hands, many displaying their Election Day memento, the “I Voted” sticker.

Immigrants were excited to participate in democracy, said Jaczkowski. “It’s a very American thing to be able to bring people together.”

But, as in the rest of the country, intense cultural debates have been taking place in the city. In June, when the city administration approved that a gay pride flag be raised in front of City Hall, some residents were furious.

Several gay pride flags displayed on the facades of business addresses and homes were torn down, including one at the entrance to a downtown antique clothing store owned by Mayor Majewski . “This sends a really alarming message to people,” she said.

Marijuana has also become an object of controversy. The opening in Hamtramk of three drug delivery points, which has been legalized in Michigan, including for recreational use, has shocked some members of the Muslim and Polish Catholic communities. Other residents worry about the lack of political participation by women in conservative Muslim communities.

On election night, Ghalib, the mayor-elect, was surrounded by a cheering Yemeni-American crowd at a post-election party where baklavas and kebabs were served. More than a hundred supporters were there, all men.

There were women participating in his campaign, says Ghalib, but gender segregation remains a tradition, despite being questioned by younger generations who have become more “Americanized,” he said.

Hamtramck also faces challenges common to cities in the region known as the Rust Belt (Rust Belt), from deteriorating infrastructure to few economic opportunities. In summer, heavy rains overcrowded the city’s sewer system and flooded many homes.

High levels of lead were found in samples of water used in the city for human consumption, news that gained national prominence. Almost half of the city’s population is below the poverty line. These are just some of the pressing issues that the new municipal leadership will have to deal with.

“What is democracy like in a Muslim-majority city? Like anywhere else, messy and complicated,” said documentary filmmaker Jafri. “When the novelty wears off, the work needs to be done.”