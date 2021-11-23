The reserve team that faces Grêmio is valued at R$ 226 million and could gain luxury reinforcement with an eye on Palmeiras

Flamengo could have Pedro’s return against Grêmio. Striker can follow the planning used with Arrascaeta and act for a few minutes in Porto Alegre

O Flamengo face the Guild in Porto Alegre, this Tuesday (23), in a delayed match of the 2nd round of the Brazilian championship. Thinking about the end of Libertadores Conmebol, the coach Renato Gaucho must send the luxury reserve team to the field.

That’s because, according to the portal Transfermarkt, specializing in the market value of players, the 11 athletes from the Rio club that must start the match, in total, are worth 36 million euros, about BRL 226 million.

The probable Flamengo that Renato Gaúcho will send to the field has: Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Léo Pereira, Gustavo Henrique and Ramon; João Gomes, Thiago Maia and Diego; Vitinho, Kenedy and Vitor Gabriel.

See below the value of each of the 11 players:

Hugo Souza – 3.5 million of euros

Matheus – 4 million of euros

Gustavo Henrique – 2.6 million of euros

Leo Pereira – 3 millions of euros

Ramon – 800 thousand euros

João Gomes – 3.5 million of euros

Thiago Maia – 3 millions of euros

Diego – 1.3 million of euros

Kenedy – 10 million of euros

Vitinho – 4 million of euros

Victor Gabriel – 350 thousand euros

For the match in front of the Tricolor Gaucho, Flamengo may have a novelty in the reserve bank. the center forward Peter he trained with a ball for the first time after arthroscopy on his right knee and could be in the substitutes.

The striker’s last match was on October 20, when he entered the second stage of the 2-2 draw against the Athletic-PR in the Arena da Baixada.

Pedro in action for Flamengo Maga Jr/O Fotografico/Gazeta Press

A recurring dialogue in press conferences, coach Renato Gaúcho has already stated that he wants to have everyone available in the Libertadores decision and intends to give rhythm to all the players who are returning from injury.



The most recent example was Arrascaeta, who had not played since October and entered the final 15 minutes of the match against the International, won by Flamengo in Beira-Rio by 2 to 1.

After facing Grêmio this Tuesday, Flamengo becomes the key to the final of the continental tournament. The shipment to Uruguay takes place on Wednesday (24).