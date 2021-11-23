‘There is no plagiarism,’ says Chico Buarque’s team about comparing the singer’s music with Adele’s release

RIO – Singer Chico Buarque’s team stated that the song ‘To be Loved’ by British singer Adele cannot be considered a plagiarism of ‘Eu Te Amo’, a composition by the singer and Tom Jobim, released in 1980. The statement was confirmed by Vinicius França, the singer’s manager, this Tuesday.

The similarity between the two songs was first pointed out among users of social networks. The new album from the darling of England was only released last Friday. There was barely time to listen, but the keenest auditions have already captured the similarity in the introduction of the two songs. A Tweet shows the two, played one after the other. Listen and compare:

The discussion started on the internet and had the participation of music professionals, who explained why the similarity was due. It would not be a case of plagiarism, but a simple harmonic pattern, common in the music world.

— Chico’s is a chord sequence with similar movement but different harmonies, while Adele’s is simply a descending scale in the pattern 2-3 1-2 7-1 6-7 and so on. They are SIMPLE and considerably different musical forms – explained a netizen.

The thesis was corroborated in another answer:

— The notes of “te amo” in this phrasing are in ascending and descending sense in monochromatic scale accompanied by the bass, while To be loved is only descending in soprano…— elucidated a fan of the singer. There were even those who took the time to analyze it calmly, as in the thread below:

Adele x Chico Buarque and Tom Jobim (the piano is his composition): was it plagiarism? The thread of procrastination.

I transcribed the first part of the two melodies into the same octave; in both songs the 12-note motif in this rhythm is repeated, descending more and more. https://t.co/mj4PZnMkEM pic.twitter.com/MMXgRLMrgp — vtnc you and your children (@bellamoscovitz) November 19, 2021

plagiarism charge

While the internet is having fun, a similar case was taken more seriously this year. Toninho Geraes, composer of “Mulheres”, a 1995 song performed by Martinho da Vila, wants Adele to recognize the inspiration in the credits of the album “25”. – I don’t want to fight, I just want them to recognize that my music is part of her work,” said Geraes, who notified Sony Music label, XL Recordings [gravadora britânica]/Beggars Group [incorporador da XL], Adele and Greg Kurstin, producer of “Million Years Ago”.

The composer wants to receive compensation for moral damages, music royalties and be credited as co-author. Technical reports were even commissioned with three musical experts to “technically break down” the two works. According to the lawyer in the case, Fredímio Biasotto Trotta, – removing the ornaments and other supporting notes, what remains is the same skeleton, the same melodic structure – reported to G1.