This gas flow could collide with the Milky Way sooner than thought

Those living in the southern hemisphere can enjoy clear nights to observe the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, two dwarf galaxies that neighbor the Milky Way. As they’ve been traveling around our galaxy for a few billion years, gravity ripped a large amount of gas from them, which gave rise to the Magellanic Flow. This flow helps us better understand the formation and evolution of the Milky Way and its neighbors — and it may be closer to the Milky Way than previously thought.

This was the conclusion of astronomical models developed by scientists at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Space Telescope Science Institute, who recreated the birth of the Magellanic Flow over the past 3.5 billion years to discover the origins of this structure. With the latest gas data, they found that the flow could be five times closer to Earth than previously thought, suggesting that it could also collide with the Milky Way much sooner.

Representation of how the gas in the Magellanic System would appear in our night sky (Image: Reproduction/Colin Legg / Scott Lucchini)

For the study, they worked with new data and different assumptions about the past of the Magellanic Clouds and the Magellanic Flux. Last year, they concluded that the Flux is surrounded by a large layer of hot gas, and used that layer in new simulations while also working on a new model that suggested the dwarf galaxies orbited each other just 3 billion years ago. “Adding the layer to the problem changed the orbital history of Clouds,” said Scott Lucchini, lead author of the study.

Thus, they noted that as the dwarf galaxies were captured by the Milky Way, the Small Magellanic Cloud orbited the Large in an opposite direction; as one stole gas from the other, they produced the Flux. “The most surprising starting point is that the models brought the flow much closer to the Milky Way,” said the author. That’s because the opposite direction of the orbit ended up pushing the Flux, which ended up extending closer to Earth than into intergalactic space. The closest approximation of this structure may be only 20 kiloparsecs from Earth, or 65,000 light years away; Clouds would be between 55 and 60 kiloparsecs.

In addition, the models also brought a more accurate prediction of where to find the flow stars. They were ripped from their original galaxies along with the gas and only a few have been identified to date and the rest can be found in future observations, which may also confirm whether the reconstruction of the flow’s origin is correct. “Some have thought that the stars are too faint to be seen because they are too far away; but now, we see that the flow is basically on the outside of the Milky Way’s disk,” he noted.

If the Magellanic Flow really is this close, it might only be 20% of the mass that was considered previously. The closer approximation of the gas flow also shows that this structure could begin to merge with the Milky Way in approximately 50 million years, also providing fresh material to start the formation of new stars. In the end, although the Magellanic Flux stars have intrigued researchers for decades, the study shows that perhaps they were looking for them in the wrong place.

The article with the results of the study was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Source: University of Wisconsin–Madison