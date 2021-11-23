‘this is my truth’; see video

The name of Ivete Sangalo was one of the most talked about issues on social media in the last week. Unfortunately, it wasn’t because of the talent of the renowned artist from Bahia. Whoever watched closely can see that the husband, Daniel Cady, suddenly deleted the photos he had with her from her social networks. Click here and check out everything that happened on this subject.

The fans and followers of Ivete Sangalo they soon distrusted the attitude of Daniel Cady. It didn’t take long for rumors of a possible termination of the couple’s marriage to gain traction. To complete, a recent photo, published last Monday (15), shows the nutritionist on a wedding at Bahia, unaccompanied and no alliance. Click here to learn more.

Earlier this Monday (22), Daniel Cady decided to break the silence and even talked about the possible end of his marriage with Ivete Sangalo. In a live broadcast on his official Instagram profile, the nutritionist commented on what really happened.

What did Daniel Cady say about his marriage to Ivete Sangalo?

Daniel Cady, as soon as he opened the live on his social network, he received a flood of support in the comments. “Don’t mind, Dani. Not even if you bother!” said a female follower. “People without a clue,” said another netizen.

Many people began to access the broadcast, which early on had about five thousand people simultaneously. “The good thing is that the curious guys who are here just to find out about their personal life, to be intrigued: they can go out, okay. Let the guys who are interested in wanting to learn, who are wanting to make life lighter, who are looking for health because that’s my truth. This is my job and I’m always trying to bring you here the best and my experiences, my mistakes”, began the nutritionist.

Soon after, Daniel confirmed the version that his partner carine elpidio it had revealed moments later that the rumor had surfaced. According to him, the photos on Instagram were deleted to start his new project.

“There was nothing to do with my marriage. I don’t know where this story came from. In fact, some evil seed saw that I was restarting my Instagram. I launched my shirts. I’ll enjoy while these audiences, I’ll talk of my project here for shirts, inspired by nature. I am going to a project that emerged during the pandemic,” he continued.

See the video:

What did Daniel Cady’s partner say?

carine elpidio he said that the nutritionist deleted the photos with Ivete Sangalo because he is organizing his feed on social networks to post contents of his new projects. “We’re just cleaning up Instagram to start some new projects for a startup that Daniel is opening. There’s no problem with Daniel’s wedding, no,” said the partner at Daniel Cady to the NaTelinha portal.

What did Ivete Sangalo say?

When contacted, Ivete Sangalo’s press office said that she does not know and that she does not comment on the singer’s personal life.

understand the case

Amid the rumors of the separation of Ivete Sangalo and the husband, Daniel Candy was seen in his last public appearance without alliance. He attended a wedding in Bahia and, in a photo posted on social media, the nutritionist appeared unaccompanied by Veveta, but alongside several friends who were also at the party. The photo is the nutritionist’s latest public appearance, which further fueled rumors of the alleged separation. Click here and check out the photo.

