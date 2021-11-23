This photo shows the beauty of a newborn star hidden in its nebula.

Between 400 to 600 light-years away from Earth, precisely towards the constellation Chamaeleon the Chameleon, the Hubble Space Telescope recorded one of those very unique objects in the universe: a newborn star, also known as a protostar. Studying these bodies is fundamental to understanding how stars evolve over time.

The highlight of the new Hubble image is protostar J1672835.29-763111.64, located in reflection nebula IC 2631 — that is, a nebula that glows by reflecting the light of other stars. As the new star rotates, the gas and dust material around it forms a disk, which is inevitably attracted by the newborn’s gravity.

The protostar hidden in its reflection nebula (Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/JPL/University of Toledo)

As it feeds off the disk and grows, the new star begins to produce an intense stellar wind and the material around it begins to interact with its magnetic field, moving towards the poles of the protostar — where it is finally launched into space through of plasma jets at very high speed. This jet is responsible for “cleaning” the gas and dust, stopping the star’s growth.

The material left over from this process will eventually form other objects, such as planets, asteroids and comets. However, J1672835.29-763111.64 has not yet reached this stage — which is easy to see from the region around it, which is still full of gas and dust. Fortunately, Hubble’s infrared instrument allows us to observe this and other stars hidden in these dense clouds.

The IC 2631 nebula (Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/JPL/University of Toledo)

J1672835.29-763111.64 is part of a Hubble survey that aims to analyze 312 protostars previously identified with the Spitzer and Herschel space observatories. The main objective is to understand all stages of the stars’ life in their smallest details. Therefore, the greater the variety of stars and protostars observed, the better to draw a timeline.

Source: ScienceAlert, NASA