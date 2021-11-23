TJ rejects the appeal and denies Roberto and Erasmo the possession of 72 songs

The São Paulo Court of Justice upheld the decision that rejected the request made by Roberto and Erasmo Carlos to regain possession of 72 songs, including classics such as “Namoradinha de um amigo”, “It’s necessary to know how to live” and “Se you think”.

In 2019, Roberto and Erasmo filed a lawsuit against publisher Fermata asking for the termination of contracts signed between 1964 and 1987. They argued that they never intended to cede copyright to the publisher, but only given the right of exploitation and commercial management of the works.

According to Roberto and Erasmo’s defense presented to the Court, they did not intend, at any time, to “sell” their works, but only to “license” to a specialized company the administration of part of the repertoire, “with a view to maximizing economic benefits of his creations”.

The duo, however, was unable to convince the Court and lost the case in the first instance.

Roberto and Erasmo then appealed the decision to the Court of Justice, but in a ruling published on Friday (November 19), the judges of the 1st Chamber of Private Law decided that the musicians were not right. According to them, it is very clear in the contracts that there was, indeed, the transfer of copyright to the publisher.

In other words, Fermata is the owner of the 72 songs, although it still has the obligation to pay a percentage of the income obtained to Roberto and Erasmo.

The decision does not affect so-called moral rights over the works. Roberto and Erasmo still have the power, for example, to veto any changes in the arrangements or prevent the songs from being used in advertising campaigns.

The musicians can still appeal the decision to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

See below which songs the patrimonial rights no longer belong to Roberto and Erasmo Carlos.

– The Bronca da Galinha

– The Sadness of Pinduca

– The return

– Allting Forandras Utom Varens (version)

– Hello baby

– Song of Deceiving the Heart

– Champagne (Girlfriend of a Friend of mine)

– Green coconut

– Leave Me Another Day, Less Today

– Dejame Another Day

– Untie My Heart

– They say a man can’t cry (version)

– Du Bist Die Sonne in Meinem Augen

– It’s Hard to Love at My Age

– It’s Hard to be a Statue

– And that’s why I’m here

– It is necessary to know how to live

– Carinho Building

– El Regreso (back version of the work)

– She is good

– Emotion

– Enamorado de La Novia by Un Amigo Mio (version)

– I need to know how to live (version)

– Estoy Enamorado de Ti (version)

– I’m in love with you

– Gotta Love Feeling (version)

– I’ll Just Sit Here (version)

– Lo Mi Sento Abbandonato (version) 1966

– Johnny Hurricane

– Lappuncture

– La Donna by an Amico Mio

– La Enamorada by Un Amigo Mio (version)

– Largo Tudo and I’m coming to get you

– Le Rendez-Vous (version)

– Lo Important Es Saber Vivir

– Lucinha

– My first love

– Millions of times

– My Existence (version)

– Girlfriend of a Friend of mine

– It’s no use Waiting for me anymore

– It doesn’t help anything

– It’s not talk to me

– I don’t want to know about me anymore

– I need to call your attention (version)

– The Owner of the Ball

– Berlin Wall

– Santa Claus Caught a Cold

– I ask for the Word

– I need to call your attention

– I need to find a friend

– Promise

– Promise (version)

– What a fool I was

– if you think

– Sitting at the edge of the path

– Sitting a la Vera del Camino (version)

– Sitting a la Vera del Camino (another version)

– If you Piensas

– Sitting in this Ugly Road (version)

– I’m happy with Mom

– Phone call

– I’m angry at the world

– Everyone’s Talking (version)

– Tomodachi no Koibito (version)

– You Know I Won’t Come Back Again

– You Have to Change My Good

– You Will Lose Your Good

– I’ll leave

– I’ll close the door

– I’ll be Naked to Get your Attention

– I will start over