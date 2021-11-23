TJ/SP denies Roberto Carlos and Erasmo the assignment of rights to 72 songs

The 1st Chamber of Private Law of the TJ/SP denied the Roberto Carlos and erasmus the assignment of rights to 72 works. The singers claimed that the contracts made with the publisher were characterized as publishing contracts, not assignment of rights. According to the collegiate, however, it was clear that the legal nature of the contracts was assignment.

Singers and composers Roberto Carlos and Erasmo Carlos.(Image: Rosane Bekierman | Folhapress)

Roberto Carlos and Erasmo Esteves, filed a lawsuit against Editora and Musical Importer Fermata Dobrasil claiming that they signed publishing contracts related to 72 works, between the years 1964 and 1987. They claimed that all contracts were characterized as publishing contracts, they never represented the “rights assignment” kind.

Thus, they require a court declaration about the contractual type called “edition” for all contracts and a declaration of non-existence of copyright by the company on the editions of the works, as well as determining that the publisher refrain from any and all actions that intervenes in these rights.

The lower court dismissed the requests as it considered that the contracts were unequivocally for assignment and should be treated as such, and could not be unilaterally terminated.

The singers appealed alleging that they raised and demonstrated that the company acted in simulation and legal concealment in the execution of the contracts.

For the rapporteur, Rui Cascaldi, it was very clear that the legal nature of the contracts is the assignment of copyright.

The magistrate highlighted that the authors maintained the partnership with the publisher for more than two decades, during the period ceding the rights to 72 works, which corroborates the conclusion that there was no misconception. ownership of their works.

“Despite the applicants’ allegations, their appeal is dismissed, as their reasons do not offer new elements capable of changing the grounds of the appealed decision, which is why they are now adopted as the reason to decide, in their exact terms.”

Therefore, he dismissed the appeal.

See the judgment.