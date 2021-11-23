Toll tariff increases by 10.24% in four cities in the Ribeirão Preto and Franca region | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

The toll plazas in Guatapará (SP), São Simão (SP), Batatais (SP) and Restinga (SP) start to operate with readjusted toll prices from midnight this Tuesday (23) .

According to the Arteris Via Paulista concessionaire, the high is 10.24%, percentage calculated based on the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA). The readjustment was published in the State Official Gazette on Saturday (20).

Also according to the concessionaire, users who use automatic means of payment have a 5% discount on the rate.

See new prices for three vehicle categories:

Antônio Machado Sant’Anna Highway (SP-255), km 45

Car and pickup truck: R$ 14.50

Light truck, minibus and bus: R$ 29.10

Motorcycle: BRL 7.30

Anhanguera Highway (SP-330), km 281

Car and pickup truck: R$ 8.30

Light truck, minibus and bus: R$ 16.50

Motorcycle: BRL 4.10

Cândido Portinari Highway (SP-334), km 344

Car and pickup truck: BRL 9.20

Light truck, minibus and bus: R$ 18.40

Motorcycle: BRL 4.60

Cândido Portinari Highway (SP-334), km 374

Car and pickup truck: BRL 9.20

Light truck, minibus and bus: R$ 18.40

Motorcycle: BRL 4.60

