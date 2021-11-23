Top hat FC 2021: check out 10 technical tips for round #35 of the fantasy game | tips

Stay tuned, card dealer! We have an unusual round ahead. Due to the chaotic tableau, only four games count for round #35. They are: Palmeiras x Atlético-MG, Fluminense x Internacional, Santos x Fortaleza and Ceará x Corinthians. Can you beat by casting players from just eight teams? The challenge is out! To help you, we have 10 technical tips for the round. They are those reliable players who usually yield good scores. Connect there!