Top hat FC 2021: check out 10 technical tips for round #35 of the fantasy game | tips

Stay tuned, card dealer! We have an unusual round ahead. Due to the chaotic tableau, only four games count for round #35. They are: Palmeiras x Atlético-MG, Fluminense x Internacional, Santos x Fortaleza and Ceará x Corinthians. Can you beat by casting players from just eight teams? The challenge is out! To help you, we have 10 technical tips for the round. They are those reliable players who usually yield good scores. Connect there!
The market for round #35 is open until 9 pm (GMT) on Tuesday. Click here and climb your team!
João Ricardo (Ceará) – C$ 5.10
- Highest average among likely goalkeepers for the round: 5.51 points
- Away from home, he averages 6.10 points per game
— Photo: Wilton Hoots/Ceará SC
Adversary: Corinthians, in Castelão
John Paul (Saints) – C$ 7.66
- He has already taken two penalties and made 101 saves in just 27 games
- Even without SG, it comes from four consecutive scores above 7 points
— Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
Adversary: Fortaleza, in Vila Belmiro
Nino (Fluminense) – C$ 11.84
- Goes well in attack: he has two goals and two assists (note: in the turn, he scored against Inter)
- Accumulate 45 tackles and only 16 fouls in 23 games
— Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC
Adversary: International, at Maracanã
João Victor (Corinthians) – C$8.97
- Committed only 17 fouls in 31 games
- Has an average of more than two trips per game
— Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag Corinthians
Adversary: Ceará, in Castelão
Saravia (International) – C$7.56
- Incredible tackles: 70 in just 22 matches
- Even without a goal or assist, he has a high average score: 4.07 points
— Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter
Adversary: Rio de Janeiro, in Maracanã
Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG) – C$ 10.00
- Already has five fantasy assists in 2021
- Average of two tackles per game and 5.81 points
— Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG
Adversary: Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque
Yago Felipe (Fluminense) – C$8.23
- Average of the last three home matches: 8.93 points
- It goes well both in attack and in defense: there are three goals, two assists and 72 tackles
— Photo: Lucas Merçon FFC
Adversary: International, at Maracanã
- Scored four goals in the last three matches
- Home average over the last three matches: 10.57 points per game
— Photo: Kid Jr. / SVM
Adversary: Corinthians, at Castelão
Hulk (Atlético-MG) – C$ 19.93
- Player with the most goals in Cartola FC 2021: there are 14
- They will face the reserve Palmeiras, as the team from São Paulo plays in the final of the Libertadores on Saturday
— Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG
Adversary: Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque
Robson (Fortress) – C$ 12.94
- Already accumulate 10 goals and an assist in this edition of the fantasy
- Scores a lot with submissions: there are 40
— Photo: Kid Júnior/SVM
Adversary: Santos, in Vila Belmiro
TUESDAY, 11/23
9:30 pm – Palmeiras x Atlético-MG
WEDNESDAY, 11/24
9:30 pm – Fluminense x International
THURSDAY, 11/25
19h – Santos x Fortaleza
20h – Ceará x Corinthians