Torn between Lara and Barbara, Christian gets involved with another · TV News

Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) and Lara (Andréia Horta) will not be the only women in the life of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. The faker will approach a new character in the next chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera. Stephany (Renata Gaspar) is the sister of Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) and will become interested in the usurper after moving to Santiago’s house (José de Abreu).

Currently, the relationship between Erica and Santiago is purely professional. In the course of the plot, however, the two characters will form a couple, and the retired businessman will ask his personal trainer to marry him.

The character played by Fernanda de Freitas will accept the link and move to the mansion of the owner of the Redentor network. According to information from columnist Zean Bravo, from the Extra newspaper, this is where Stephany will enter the plot.

FÁBIO ROCHA / TV GLOBO

Renata Gaspa as Stephany

The manicurist is in a violent relationship with her husband, Roney (Danilo Grangheia), but will manage to free herself from her partner’s shackles. She will take advantage of her sister’s new life to live in Santiago’s house too.

There, the woman will approach Christian. Like the faker, the character has a simple origin, and the protagonist will be enchanted by her. The boy will be lovingly involved with the manicure.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#82 – New Angel boils in Secret Truths 2!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: