‘Touching when they say I’m a symbol of beauty’

“Fulfilling another dream”. That’s how Iza described the feeling of being on the cover of her first international magazine, Allure. In the text, the North American publication highlights the size of the artist in Brazil, as one of the most influential in recent research, in addition to the numbers in the video clips. The edition is also part of a special that exalts black representation around the world and the Brazilian spoke about this process of acceptance throughout life.

“It’s touching when people say I’m a symbol of beauty in Brazil. But I always say that I can only represent some people, not all black women. We are plural, so different, we need more space,” said Iza, who he explained at one point that he didn’t see himself on TV as a child.

And on the subject of representation, the artist also wanted to clarify the desire to constantly change her look, adopting natural threads or not.

“First, black women were attacked for their natural hair, because it was seen as dirty, damaged, it was the target of racist jokes and all that bad stuff. But we still used natural hair, even though the boss could say it was inappropriate, or your boyfriend didn’t think you were so pretty. That was political because we were saying, ‘I’m wearing my natural hair, I don’t care what you think.’ That was the first moment of resistance, which was very important. I think it’s important that women, in general, are free to wear and be what we want. If I want to go natural I will, if I want to go bald I will, and if I want to wear something straight and blonde I will. my hair. I’m more than that”.

