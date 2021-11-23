‘Touro de Ouro’ did not have authorization from the São Paulo City Hall agency to be installed; urban planners defend fine and removal of statue | São Paulo

The installation of the statue of the Golden Bull in front of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) was not submitted to the Commission for the Protection of the Urban Landscape (CPPU), an agency of the Municipal Secretariat for Urbanism and Licensing (SMUL) which regulates and authorizes the implantation of temporary sculptures, statues and urban furniture in the city of São Paulo, as revealed exclusively by the g1 .

The collegiate, composed of representatives of civil society, entrepreneurs and members of the municipal administration itself, is the highest instance that analyzes the insertion of new elements in the city’s urban landscape, adapting them to the Clean City Law.

Click here to share this news on WhatsApp

Click here to share this news on Telegram

Events such as EarParade or CowParade, which also had statues around the city in other years, with characteristics similar to the Golden Bull on XV de Novembro Street, were submitted to the organ before the exhibition in the city.

However, until Thursday (18), when the g1 the people responsible for the statue of the Golden Bull were called in, there was not even a request for analysis filed with the organ so that the exhibition of the statue in the Center of São Paulo could be authorized.

2 of 10 Golden bull placed on Rua 15 de Novembro, opposite the B3 (Stock Exchange), in downtown São Paulo (SP), was the target of protests against hunger for the second consecutive day — Photo: RONALDO SILVA/FUTURA PRESS / CONTENT STATUS Golden bull placed on Rua 15 de Novembro, opposite the B3 (Stock Exchange), in downtown São Paulo (SP), was the target of protests against hunger for the second consecutive day — Photo: RONALDO SILVA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

On Friday night (19), the city hall said that the company DMAISB Arquitetura e Construção, which took care of the licensing of the statue, filed a request for consideration by the CPPU, which will be analyzed at the next meeting of the collegiate, still undated. checked.

“The Municipal Department of Urbanism and Licensing (SMUL) informs that this Friday (19th) it received a request for a manifestation on urban intervention with the temporary exhibition in question. The Urban Landscape Protection Commission (CPPU) will comment on the request at its next meeting, with a date to be defined”, declared the municipal administration.

The Stock Exchange (B3) also stated that the Touro de Ouro has the authorizations in force from Organs municipal bodies for its installation, such as the Sé Subprefecture and the Department of Historical Heritage (DPH), of the Municipal Department of Culture, for exhibition in public places , as a temporary event (see below).

3 of 10 Registration of the request for authorization of the statue of the Golden Bull at CPPU, City Hall of SP, after g1 questioning the municipal management. — Photo: Reproduction Registration of the authorization request for the statue of the Golden Bull at CPPU, from the City of SP, after g1 questioning the municipal management. — Photo: Reproduction

However, urban planners point out that the Golden Bull is not a temporary event and has all the characteristics of a statue or monument.

“Regardless of authorization from the Subprefecture and DPH, there are a series of licenses that need to be requested in these cases. CPPU authorization is one of them. The Commission has veto power, and the bull could not have been installed without this authorization. We understand that the statue is irregular and can be removed and fined until the proper approval is given by the CPPU”, said the president of the Institute of Architects of Brazil (IAB), Fernando Túlio Rocha Franco.

The IAB is one of the entities that are part of the Commission for the Protection of the Urban Landscape (CPPU), which is composed of 16 representatives.

The institute’s president stated that the organization has already contacted the city hall by e-mail, as soon as it learned of the CPPU’s lack of approval. He understands that the bull can be removed from the public space until the board appreciates the issue.

4 of 10 Urban planner Kazuo Nakano and IAB president Fernando Tulio Rocha Franco. — Photo: Montage/g1 Urban planner Kazuo Nakano and the president of the IAB, Fernando Tulio Rocha Franco. — Photo: Montage/g1

The former director of Urban Planning at the City of São Paulo, Kazuo Nakano, also stated that the installation of the Touro de Ouro without the approval of the municipal urban landscape commission constitutes a violation of the Clean City Law until the approval is given by the agency.

“Among CPPU’s attributions is the adequacy of the use of public space to the Clean City Law for all types of urban furniture in public places. Without the collegiate’s authorization, there is precisely an infraction of the Clean City Law that is clearly subject to a fine”, he said.

“This case of the Golden Bull is even more complicated, because there is a debate as to whether it is an advertising object for a company or is it really a work of art. The CPPU’s attribution is precisely to debate this threshold between statues and advertisements in the city, regulating the issue”, explained Nakano.

Documents obtained by g1 point out that DMAISB Arquitetura e Construção, the company that produced the sculpture and licensed it, paid R$ 5,652.79 to the City of São Paulo.

The fee refers to the use and occupation of the land, required through the Collection Document of the Municipality of São Paulo (DAMSP).

Through a statement, the City Hall of São Paulo, through the Subprefecture Sé, informed that the estimated time for the exhibition of the Golden Bull on XV de Novembro Street is from 11/15/2021 to 2/15/2022, totaling 92 days .

By CPPU resolution 005/2016, this type of urban intervention “may remain in the public street for up to 30 days, not extendable” (see resolution here).

Ricardo Nunes (MDB) management states that the legislation that supports the procedure adopted for the statue is Decree 49.969/08, which says that “the Permit of Authorization for public and temporary events will be valid for a maximum of 6 (six) months. be extended, for an equal period, only once, depending on a new payment of the amount due, pursuant to Law No. 11.228, of 1992”.

B3, through a statement, also informed that “the sculpture ‘Touro de Ouro’ has authorizations in force from Organs municipal bodies for its installation, requested by the company Dmaisb Arquitetura e Construção, one of the members of the project.”

“The company Dmaisb obtained a license from the City Hall of São Paulo, issued by the Sé Sub-prefecture (process 6056.2021/0005279-8), valid from 11/15/2021 (date on which the sculpture was installed on Rua XV de Novembro) to 15/ 2/2022. It was also authorized by the Department of Historical Heritage of the Municipal Department of Culture to exhibit in public places, as a temporary event, during the period from 10/01/2021 to 12/31/2021”, said the company.

5 of 10 Inauguration of a sculpture of a golden bull in front of the headquarters of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), in downtown São Paulo, this Tuesday (16). — Photo: BRUNO ROCHA/FRAME/ESTADÃO CONTENT Inauguration of a sculpture of a golden bull in front of the headquarters of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), in downtown São Paulo, this Tuesday (16). — Photo: BRUNO ROCHA/FRAME/ESTADÃO CONTENT

DMAISB Arquitetura e Construção was contacted by e-mail, through its director, the architect and artist Rafael Brancatelli – responsible for the production of the bull – but did not answer questions until the last update of this article.

Documents registered with the City of São Paulo indicate that the company received R$ 350 thousand from B3 to carry out the project. Neither he nor B3 commented on the value of the deal.

6 of 10 Document showing the amount paid by B3 to the company responsible for making the Golden Bull. — Photo: Reproduction Document showing the amount paid by B3 to the company responsible for making the Golden Bull. — Photo: Reproduction

Urbanist Kazuo Nakano points out that there is confusion within the São Paulo City Hall about what the statue in front of the B3 is and what its objective is.

“The legislation governing urban furniture is a bit confusing and there are several instances that need to be consulted, depending on where the statue is installed. I think regulation urgently needs to be done on the matter. This has already been discussed in several FAU-USP seminars. But clearly the bull is a temporary statue or sculpture, not a temporary event. Therefore, it has to be regulated by the CPPU”, he stated.

7 of 10 Economist Pablo Spyer, partner at Touro Inc with XP Investimentos, advertises the company on a TV station in São Paulo. — Photo: Playback/Youtube Economist Pablo Spyer, partner of Touro Inc with XP Investimentos, advertises the company on a TV station in São Paulo. — Photo: Playback/Youtube

Former São Paulo Secretary of Culture Nabil Bonduki, who is an urban planner and also a former PT councilor, points out that the link between the bull statue and the brand of the company Touro Inc, by economist Pablo Spyer and XP Investimentos – that sponsored the monument – that’s what causes all the licensing confusion.

“If it were a permanent monument, the Culture department has its own regulation. But this proximity to the logo of the company that sponsored the statue does configure advertising. And it is quite possible that CPPU will block the monument when discussing the matter, because the monopoly of advertising on furniture in the city belongs to the company that won the tender”, stated Bonduki.

8 of 10 Post by Pablo Spyer, CEO of Touro INC, sponsor of the Golden Bull, in front of B3. — Photo: Reproduction Post by Pablo Spyer, CEO of Touro INC, sponsor of the Golden Bull, in front of B3. — Photo: Reproduction

Although the Taurus is a symbol of the financial market all over the world, on partner networks, Pablo Spyer, CEO of Touro Inc, is the most enthusiastic about the monument.

This Sunday (21), after several protests against hunger targeting the bull during the week, he appeared in a video asking people who came to visit the statue in the Center to donate food to entities that take care of the residents. of street in the region.

In the video, Spyer appeared with a T-shirt with his company logo and also a golden bull in the middle. He uses the same brand in a show about the financial market.

9 of 10 Pablo Spyer, CEO of Touro Inc, in video recorded on Sunday, November 21, in downtown São Paulo. — Photo: Playback/Twitter Pablo Spyer, CEO of Touro Inc, in video recorded on Sunday, November 21, in downtown São Paulo. — Photo: Playback/Twitter

10 of 10 Infographic of the City of São Paulo explains what the Commission for the Protection of Urban Landscape (CPPU) is. — Photo: Reproduction São Paulo City Hall infographic explains what the Urban Landscape Protection Commission (CPPU) is. — Photo: Reproduction