TV Globo prepares lawsuit against Camila Queiroz after controversial departure, says website | Television



Camila Queiroz – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 11/23/2021 11:27 AM | Updated 11/23/2021 11:49 AM

São Paulo – After engaging in an exchange of barbs with Globo due to her dismissal, Camila Queiroz, 26, could be the target of a lawsuit filed by the company. According to information from TV News, the station is gathering evidence and information to sue the actress and her agency, 13th Productions, for off-balance sheet damage caused by the artist’s departure from “Secret Truths 2”.

Apparently, the top management of the station would not have liked at all the way Camila Queiroz and her manager, Ricardo Garcia, handled the dismissal process, especially with some posts made by the actress on social networks. In a video posted on Instagram, Camila mocks her resignation with a humorous doubling. “I have this angel face, but I know from gossip that no one cares.”

As far as is known, Globo’s legal representatives have even gathered conversations that prove that – by contract – Camila Queiroz should follow the recordings of “Secret Truths 2” until the end. Recently, it was announced that the final scenes of the character Angel will be performed with a double of the actress. The telenovela was scheduled to finish recording on November 17, but according to Globo, this period was extended due to “requirements” by the actress and her manager.

understand the case

Globo announced, last Wednesday (17), that actress Camila Queiroz is no longer part of the cast of “Verdades Secretas 2”, a soap opera on Globoplay. The actress had returned to the plot as the famous character Angel. According to a statement issued by the network, the recording period of “Secret Truths 2” was extended due to the “strict protocols adopted during the pandemic” and, with that, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character, in addition to demanding that she would be in a third season of the work. The Rio station also pointed out that the actress made unacceptable contractual requests.

In response, Camila’s team issued a press release, implying that TV was punishing her for participating in other projects, such as Netflix’s “Casamento à Cegas”. “The actress understands that these latest events make it clear that the company tried to punish her exclusively for having taken the unilateral decision to readjust the format of her contract with TV Globo in the past, a decision that did not come from the company, as was disclosed at the time,” says a note posted on Instagram.

“The actress clarifies that when she was invited to star in the continuation of the telenovela, the synopsis that was given to her was totally different from the directions that the story took after the beginning of the recordings. Even so, the actress continued recording, confident that the content of the plot it would be forwarded to the original ending that had been agreed upon from the beginning, as the company and its employees promised the actress at all times,” Queiroz’s team said in another excerpt of the note.