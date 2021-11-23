Two miners are among the 21 most cited researchers from Brazil in the world – Gerais

Professors Adriano Nunes Nesi, left, and Francisco Murilo Zerbini are part of the 2021 edition of Highly Cited Researchers (photo: Personal file)

Agronomists and professors Adriano Nunes Nesi and Francisco Murilo Zerbini are the only miners on the list Highly Cited Researchers – an assessment of British consultancy Clarivate Analytics which lists the most cited and influential researchers in the world. The professors, who teach at the Federal University of Viosa (UFV), are among the 6,600 researchers from various countries, in 22 areas of knowledge.

Released since 2014, the 2021 edition of the survey was published on the last 16th. Altogether, Brazil is represented with 21 scholars from 12 institutions.

The list elaborated from a data collection made in the Web of Science, one of the most respected databases of citations and references globally. Therefore, those selected belong to a group of those most mentioned by their peers in the last 10 years.

According to information from the university, professor Adriano Nesi, who has been teaching at the institution since 2010, was a researcher at the Max-Planck Institute for Molecular Physiology of Plants, in Germany. His studies are related, especially, to carbohydrate metabolism and interactions between mitochondrial metabolism and other metabolic pathways in plants.

In 2014 and 2015, Nesi was also considered one of the most influential scientists in the world in the category Plant & Animal Science on a list released by the news agency Thomson Reuters, to whom the Clarivate Analytics belonged until 2016.

Professor Murilo Zerbini, who has worked at UFV for 27 years, is dedicated to plant virology. Currently, the professor’s studies aim to understand the mechanisms that favor the transfer of viruses from uncultivated plants to cultivated plants, as well as the emergence of new viruses in cultivated plants.

In addition to being president of the International Committee on Virus Taxonomy, Zerbini coordinates the UFV’s Virus Ecology and Evolution Laboratory – one of those accredited by the Minas Gerais State Health Secretariat (SES-MG) to carry out COVID-19 detection tests.

Last year, Nesi and Zerbini were also among the 100,000 most cited scientists, according to a study by Stanford University in the US and published by Journal Plos Biology.

Countries with the highest number of researchers cited

The United States is the country with the highest number of researchers mentioned: 2,622 in all. Then come China, with 934, and the United Kingdom, with 492. Harvard University (USA), which obtained 214 researchers cited, is the institution with the highest number of representatives.

USP is the university in Brazil with the highest number of professors cited

Seven professors from the University of So Paulo (USP) are among the most influential researchers in the world. The classification includes professors Andr Russowsky Brunoni, Renata Bertazzi Levy and Raul Dias dos Santos Filho, from the Faculty of Medicine; and Geoffrey Cannon, Maria Laura da Costa Louzada, Carlos Augusto Monteiro and Eurdice Martnez Steele, from the Faculty of Sade.

In addition to the Federal University of Viosa, the State University of Campinas and the Federal Institute of Rio de Janeiro had two researchers mentioned.

The federal universities of Piau, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Maria, Pelotas, So Carlos, the Fluminense Federal University, the National Center for Monitoring Natural Disasters and the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation had one researcher mentioned each.