UN requests investigation into slaughter in Complexo do Salgueiro, in RJ

The UN High Commission for Human Rights has asked for an investigation to be carried out, in an independent process, into the massacre that took place over the weekend in Complexo do Salgueiro, in Rio de Janeiro.

Last Monday (22), families took the bodies of victims from the mangrove region after police intervened in the community. So far, nine bodies have been found.

On Saturday, a military policeman, Leandro da Silva, died during an operation in Complexo do Salgueiro and, the following day, several residents were murdered. Family and friends spoke of signs of torture in the bodies found. The suspicion is that the slaughter was in retaliation.

According to Uol, the UN High Commissioner showed concern about what happened and asked for the identification of those responsible. “Our office asks the Public Ministry to conduct an independent, complete, impartial and effective investigation into these deaths, in accordance with international standards,” said the organization’s spokeswoman, Marta Hurtado.

The UN also stated that it is important to have a broad and inclusive debate on the model of policing in Brazilian favelas. The High Commission reinforced that the police operation took place despite a decision of the Federal Supreme Court in effect, which determines that actions of this type do not take place during the covid-19 pandemic.

“Lethal force is the last resort and only in case of threat to life”, declared the entity. The PM, questioned about the operation, spoke of “confrontation” with people involved in drug trafficking.

According to TV Globo, Palmeiras residents classify the police action as a massacre. “The bodies are all thrown into the mangrove swamp, with signs of torture. The people, one thrown on top of the other. There was a complete sign of slaughter”, revealed a local resident.

Another resident stated that many acquaintances were killed by the PMs. “We were screaming in the mangrove swamp to see if we could get it out, but everyone was dead,” he said.

A third resident told TV Globo that the victims’ mothers are entering the mangrove region to retrieve the bodies. “Mothers are entering the mangrove. With the mangrove above the knee to be able to try to pull the bodies”, he detailed to TV Globo.

To the Extra newspaper, another person who lives at the site revealed that, among the victims, there were people involved in the crime, but also “family fathers”. In addition, the resident revealed that no weapons were found with the bodies.

“Were there people involved in the crime? They had. But the vast majority have nothing to do with the fact. Many people are disfigured. If they had intended to arrest, they wouldn’t have done it. Whoever ran was saved. These deaths happened from yesterday to today. (The military police) went from Saturday to Sunday and yesterday during the day they left and came back. If it was an exchange of fire, the young people wouldn’t be like that. They carried out a slaughter. We rescued the bodies and found no weapons. One PM died one day and the next they carried out a slaughter.”