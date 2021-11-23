Understand why Ceará has 34 cities on high alert for Covid even with falling cases and deaths – Region

Despite confirmed cases and deaths by Covid-19 in a more expressive fall in the last three months, Ceará still has 34 cities with high or very high alert level for the transmission of the disease, according to the IntegraSUS platform, of the Health Secretariat of Ceará (Sesa). The analysis refers to the 20th of November.

The total represents 18% of the 184 municipalities in the state. Most (22) are on high level, while another 12 are on “very high” alert.

According to IntegraSUS, the general state of the municipality is defined by the highest level indicator, that is, if a municipality has three low indicators and one very high, its final alert level will be very high.

Guaramiranga, for example, is on very high alert even though it is the city with the adult population completely vaccinated with at least the first dose. The platform indicates risk related to hospitalizations for respiratory causes. Tianguá and Juazeiro do Norte have warnings related to lethality from the disease.

Until the last day of the 19th, Tianguá registered 4 new cases in 24 hours and had only 5% of the ward beds occupied with suspicious patients. In Juazeiro, on Saturday (20), there were five hospitalized patients and 22 in home isolation. Information is from municipal epidemiological bulletins.

The president of the Council of Municipal Health Secretariats of Ceará (Cosems-CE), Sayonara Cidade, observes that most of the people who are being contaminated and developing serious forms of Covid currently didn’t take the vaccine or did not complete the two doses, in addition to “a high number of people who signed the vaccine refusal term”.

“We will live with Covid-19 from now on, so vaccination is no guarantee that the population will not become infected with the virus; it will contribute to greater resistance and, consequently, prevent many deaths from the disease”, he recalls.

Check out the cities with the highest alert:

high level

acarape

Alto Santo

Northern Antonina

Aratuba

Apuiares

Sales Fields

Rattlesnake

Ererê

Fort

jucas

Martinopolis

Old Mission

mulungu

New Olinda

pacuja

pear

Pindoretama

Pires Ferreira

saltpeter

São Luís do Curu

cast nets

floodplain

very high level

haughty

Deputy Irapuan Pinheiro

Guaraciaba do Norte

Guaramiranga

icon

Juazeiro do Norte

Parambu

Poranga

Quiterianópolis

oros

Tianguá

Umari

Generally speaking, Ceará has moderate risk related to disease lethality. However, the other four indicators analyzed by IntegraSUS are down.

According to infectologist Ivo Castelo Branco, a professor at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), as the state is going through a time of low number of cases, when there is any new increase, however small, it can result in a high percentage change.

For example: if a city registers 4 cases in one week and 12 in the following week, the percentage increase is 200%, “which does not mean, however, that that city is at risk”, considers Sayonara Cidade, from Cosems.

“To deal with risk, it is necessary to analyze the general scenario of the municipality so that the real situation in which it finds itself can be found”, he says.

Sesa reported that it continues to monitor Covid-19’s indicators on a daily basis and “coordinating preventive actions with the municipalities, when necessary.”

The Ministry reinforces that, despite “we are at the moment of greater control of the epidemiological and care indices of the pandemic”, it is necessary that the people of Ceará complete the vaccination schedule, in addition to seeking the third dose or booster dose “to ensure maximum protection against the disease”.

The president of Cosems highlights that municipalities with a higher percentage of vaccination have, consequently, fewer cases of contamination and deaths, noting “an excellent job in the vaccination campaigns throughout the state”.