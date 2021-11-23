Unimed Vitória invests in expansion of the structure and innovation

Serra Advanced Unit Project: construction begins in 2022. Credit: Unimed Vitória/Divulgação

Unimed Vitória continues to invest in technology, structure and high complexity. Even during the pandemic, a very challenging time for the health sector, the cooperative has not given up on continuing to seek modern solutions to offer excellent services to beneficiaries. With its own hospital, maternity hospital, specialty center, emergency care, oncology, diagnosis and heart units, among other services, Unimed Vitória has the largest Integrated Health Care Complex in the State (Cias). And, in 2022, the network will grow, with the start of construction of a new advanced unit in Serra.

“Our idea is to reinforce the feeling of belonging and welcoming among customers, employees and cooperating physicians, which is why we have been working with the Sua Unimed Vitória concept and we continue to invest in our own resources. With this, we reinforce that our cooperative is prepared to carry out the more varied services in a large, integrated and modern complex”, highlights the CEO of Unimed Vitória, Fernando Ronchi.

NEW UNIT IN THE SIERRA

Serra was chosen to host Unimed Vitória’s new healthcare structure, the Advanced Unit Services Center (SUA), in the São Geraldo neighborhood.

During the works and after the first stage of construction of the project is completed, the forecast is that 590 job opportunities will be offered. The investment is R$ 70 million for the construction of the space.

There will be 7,500 square meters of built area and capacity to carry out up to 30,000 services/month. The space will feature an Adult and Pediatric Emergency Care, Oncology Unit, laboratory collection post and a Basic Diagnosis Unit. In addition, it will function as a Day Hospital to carry out small procedures.

The Unimed Personal and Viver Bem Unimed services, which already exist in the city, will be expanded and will remain in the new space.

Unimed Vitória brings together the largest Integrated Health Care Complex in the State. Credit: Unimed Vitória/Disclosure

HIGH TECHNOLOGY

Unimed Vitória, year after year, invests in innovation and cutting-edge technology. Known for its excellence in the care protocol for cerebrovascular accident (CVA) events, Hospital Unimed, for example, is a reference in hemodynamics, and has the most modern equipment of this modality in the country.

The Vaga Zero Program in orthopedics is also being implemented, a resource that guarantees immediate access for patients arriving for emergency care.

Another important highlight, especially in these times of pandemic, is teleconsultation. The cooperative was a pioneer in the state in the implementation of this resource that allows safe care for patients. There have been more than 96,000 virtual consultations since 2020.

Fernando Ronchi, CEO of Unimed Vitória, highlights investments with his own resources. Credit: Unimed Vitória/Disclosure

The cooperative has also invested in digital channels, improving these customer communication points with Unimed Vitória.

“We started to make available a series of new services in the application for clients, such as transcription of exams, follow-up of authorizations, usage history and teleconsultation. It is in the development and implementation phase of a tool that will use Artificial Intelligence to act in the process of regulation and medical auditing at Unimed Vitória”, enumerates Fernando Ronchi.

The operator is highlighted among the Unimeds in the country and has more than 2,600 cooperating doctors, 2,700 employees and 366,000 customers in the 19 municipalities in which it operates in Espírito Santo.

“The humanized look, attention to each patient and constant harmony with the latest updates in medicine are some of the foundations of the cooperative and form a solid basis for the positive image before the population of Espírito Santo, which recognizes Unimed Vitória as a reference in the market of health plans”, concludes the director-president of the cooperative.

This content is the responsibility of the advertiser.