‘Unscrupulous villain’ · TV News

Paolla Oliveira had her first opportunity to play a villain in Cama de Gato, a soap opera shown by Globo between 2009 and 2010, which arrives on Globoplay this Monday (22) . The actress said that she felt a special taste to live a character so different from what she was used to at the beginning of her career and, therefore, she always remembers the evil one.

“Veronica was an unscrupulous villain, just the way the public likes it. It was my first taste of playing a character so different, so elaborate. So, I think everyone will like it a lot, just as I will like to see it again”, he revealed the interpreter in an interview sent by Globo to the press.

Written by Thelma Guedes, Duca Rachid, Júlio Fischer, Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson, the plot is set in Rio de Janeiro and shows the financial rise of Gustavo (Marcos Palmeira). The protagonist becomes ambitious and arrogant, but things change when he loses everything and meets Rose (Camila Pitanga), a cleaning lady.

Veronica does not facilitate their happiness. Married to Gustavo, she works with her lover in the frames to destroy the businessman to recover her father’s patrimony, which was bought by the famous perfumer.

Paolla told how was the preparation to bring the antagonist to life: “I was discovering how I should adapt to the preparations, the new directions, the character and the important role. I remember, to this day, the tips that the directors gave me to follow the path from Veronica. These are things I’ve taken to my papers since then.”

Cama de Gato was the actress’ third soap opera, according to her. “The beginning of my career in a very special year for me. Every step is important, and this telenovela has a big place in my career, in my journey and in my experience with all these incredible professionals,” he added.

