US challenge OPEC and release part of its strategic oil reserve to contain price hikes

WASHINGTON — The United States will release 50 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic reserves, part of a joint action with China, Japan, India, South Korea and the United Kingdom. The coordinated, and not very frequent, announcement is an attempt to lower commodity prices on the international market.

Earlier in the day, there was even a reduction in prices, but the movement was short-lived. The market was not impressed with the package’s details, as much of this oil will need to be returned to stock by the refiners that buy it, and international contributions were lower than many had expected.

After an initial drop in prices, oil gained more than $1 a barrel. At around 1:00 pm EDT, the January contract price for Brent crude was up 2.45% to trade at $81.65 a barrel.

The price of the WTI-type contract for the same month advanced 1.89%, quoted at US$ 78.20 a barrel.





Oil prices had been falling for the week since President Biden’s government began discussing the release of oil from the reserve.

The response of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) will be the key to the eventual success or failure of the plan.

Members of the Saudi-led group, which meets to set policy next week, warned that they will likely respond by canceling plans to increase their own production.

High price pressures inflation

At stake is the price of the most important commodity in the world at the moment. Rising oil prices have put pressure on inflation in the United States, and rising prices hit President Joe Biden’s approval ratings and risk undermining the post-pandemic economic recovery.

The government said on Tuesday that it had other tools at its disposal to reduce energy prices, if necessary.

Of the 50 million barrels, 32 million will be issued from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve as an exchange in the coming months, while 18 million will come from an accelerated release of previously authorized sales, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

The withdrawal represents one of the biggest losses ever to occur in the reserve, surpassing US interventions amid the Libya riots in 2011 and Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

Expectation for the OPEC+ response

Biden’s decision to collectively release stored oil after OPEC+ countries rejected calls to significantly increase production marks a diplomatic victory for the US and a challenge to control Saudi Arabia, Russia and other OPEC+ producers have on the market.

— The market focus has shifted from launch to how OPEC+ will respond to what the White House is calling a ‘message to the Saudis.’ If there is a test of will and ability among a handful of holders of strategic oil reserves led by the US and OPEC+, the market will likely bet on the latter’s prevalence,” said Bob McNally, president of consultant Rapidan Energy Group

Under the plan, the United States will conduct the exchanges for several months, with oil companies taking possession of the commodity now and returning supplies to the reserve later when prices fall.

US government officials said the two-pronged oil release plan, the result of months of discussion and diplomacy, is tailored to current market conditions.

According to them, oil prices, which are high now, are likely to fall in the coming months.

Coordinated Action Search

The government has been working to identify the best tools to face the current dynamics, said one of the officials.

So far, he has rejected calls from members of Biden’s own party to restrict US oil exports, amid warnings that could backfire by actually discouraging domestic production.

Biden had been pursuing such coordinated action for weeks, including during a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ultimately, China was among the countries that agreed to the change. Previous global efforts to tap stockpiles — such as the release of 60 million barrels in 2011 in the wake of Libya’s disruptions and supply disruptions — have been coordinated by the International Energy Agency.

Republican business groups and lawmakers said they were opposed to the measure. Senior Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute, Christopher Guith, argued that the reserve should only be used for real supply disruptions and said the Biden administration should focus on encouraging domestic production of the commodity.

The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the world’s largest government stockpile, was established after the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s and was tapped in response to Operation Desert Storm in 1991, the destruction populated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and by Libya’s supply disruptions in 2011.

It was also used to drive down domestic gasoline prices, like President Bill Clinton’s weeks before the 2000 election.

The reserve was 606.1 million barrels on 12 November, enough to replenish more than half a year of net US oil imports. The current stock is around 85% of its maximum authorized storage capacity, after withdrawals.

